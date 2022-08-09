After two rounds of interviews, the New Castle Area School Board is relaunching its search for a permanent district superintendent.
“We’ve talked to a couple of rounds of candidates,” board President Gary Schooley said Tuesday. The most recent interviews were about two weeks ago. “We came close, but we couldn’t agree on the terms. The process is ongoing.”
The school board before its public work session Monday convened in executive session with Dr. Wade Kilmeyer, director of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City, who has been assisting the district in advertising for the position and screening the applicants.
“Dr. Kilmeyer came to the meeting to give us perspective and discussed the next steps,” Schooley said.
He said he anticipates the district re-advertising the position in September after the school year gets under way. The reality of hiring anyone now would make it difficult for someone to come in with school starting in another two weeks, he said.
“The simple synopsis is that we will probably re-advertise in different locations and do a further reach throughout the state,” Schooley said, adding that applicants from Ohio or out of state could be considered if they have Pennsylvania certification.
He said Kilmeyer indicated Tuesday other interested candidates have contacted him. The district plans to continue advertising through the Intermediate Unit, and possibly through the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
The search for a new district leader has been ongoing since Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio announced her retirement in June. Her last day was June 30.
The district, meanwhile, also conducted a search for an interim superintendent and the board hired Rick Rossi of Greenville, a retired superintendent, on July 5 at a pay of $700 per day, to fill that role until someone is hired permanently for the top position.
Rossi was recommended for the interim position by the Intermediate Unit. He has been a member of its board of directors for nine years, and he currently is vice president of the IU board. He has been a member of the Greenville Area school board for 12 years.
Rossi had indicated to the board members upon his hiring that, that come January, he, his wife and dog will be heading to Florida.
