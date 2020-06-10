Search for missing teen continues, escalates

A crowd of about 300 people, several of them from out of town, gathered in the street Tuesday night outside of a house on the city's East Side.
They were congregating near a two-story house at 918 Adams St., where the New Castle police had centered their investigation into the weekend disappearance of 19-year-old Amari Wise. The police have served two search warrants at the house, on Sunday and Tuesday night, gathering information about what could have happened to the teen when he left his mother's house late Friday night.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the crowd, which included people from Farrell, Sharon and other locales, was mostly peaceful, with people seeking answers to why the search and investigation weren't being done faster.
Police, though, have been on the case nonstop since Wise's mother, Anitra Wise, reported him missing Saturday afternoon, Salem said. They started searching that day, using helicopters, dogs and drones and executing two search warrants at the house where police believe something occurred the night of Wise's disappearance.
The house on Adams Street was rumored to have been where people live who might know about Amari's disappearance, Salem said.
He would not divulge what, if any clues or evidence were found at the house and garage where police focused their investigation. They also served a search warrant for a car that was parked there.
Salem said Wednesday that the police are still trying to piece together what happened to Wise. Meanwhile, his whereabouts remains unknown after civilians and the police have repeatedly searched the area of El Rio Beach and other locales in and around the city and beyond.
State police helicopters flew over New Castle on Wednesday and drones were reported to have hovered over the Neshannock Creek in the El Rio Beach area this week. Salem said specially trained dogs also were brought in to look for Wise but their efforts came up empty. El Rio Beach became the primary search area after police found a car there that they believe Wise had been driving Friday night.
Two organized searches for Wise commenced Wednesday morning. One, led by the Walkers Search Party, a nonprofit civilian search group, combed an area of El Rio Beach for a second or third time Wednesday but did not find anything, according to Marcia and Chris Black, the team leaders.
The other group, comprised of members of the public, met at the AAA parking lot downtown and were directed to a different area to search, Salem said. He said later in the afternoon that there were no new developments.
Josh Lawrence, a relative of Wise who said he has never met him, was walking on his own with two friends at El Rio Beach late Wednesday morning, doing their own search.
Lawrence said he knows Wise's mother and he's gone out twice to that area to search. He also was among the crowd gathered outside on Adams Street on Tuesday night, saying that many of the people in the crowd there were family and friends of Wise.
"He has a lot of family in New Castle," Lawrence said.
Anitra Wise reported her son missing Saturday after she did not hear from him all night Friday or Saturday morning. The two lived together on West Lincoln Avenue. She said he came home from shopping with his packages, and they had a loving, mother-son conversation before he left the house again.
She tried repeatedly to reach him on his cell phone later that night and the next day but it went to voicemail, and she did not hear from him, nor did he return home. She filed a missing person’s report with the New Castle police later Saturday.
Lawrence, as he walked out of the woods after searching at El Rio Beach, explained, "We're looking to see what, if anything, is out here. I'm hoping they find this boy, more than anything. His family members are really worried. I just want them to have closure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.