Ila Margaret Hesselgesser Walton, 100, of Volant, PA and St. Cloud, Florida, died at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Brenda (John) Thomas, of St. Cloud, Florida. Mrs. Walton was born on Dec. 16, 1919, in Butler County, the daughter of late Charles Wesley H…