By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
The search for a missing Meadville man who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park is now a recovery mission.
Park staff and members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources continued the search for 38-year-old Jeffrey Hanby II on Wednesday, now the fifth day of the search after park officials and witnesses say he was hiking with his fiancee when he slipped into the water just downstream from the covered bridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
"We're calling it a search and recovery," Brian Flores, assistant manager for Moraine and McConnells Mill state parks, said.
The search-and-rescue transitioned to a search-and-recovery on Monday. Flores noted park officials have been in daily contact with Hanby's family.
"After the second day, we were unable to locate anything and we made that determination after the second day of nothing able to be found," Flores said.
The ongoing search continued Wednesday morning when park staff again searched the area around the covered bridge and downstream in about a four-and-a-half mile stretch of water. Additional crews are coming to the park on Thursday and Friday to continue the recovery effort.
Water conditions have made the search difficult.
"The water conditions do hamper a lot of our search ability," Flores said. "It's been high. It's tough to see. The bottom of the creek or other areas may be a little higher than normal. That does hamper some of that and, of course, the rain and the cold weather hamper the search crews.
Flores said fatigue has affected search, as well as saying, "There's a lot of environmental factors, too."
The Department of Conservation of Natural Resources is leading the search with park rangers assisting.
