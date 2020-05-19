A 17th day of searching on Monday failed to turn up any sign of a Meadville man who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek on May 2 at McConnells Mill State Park.
A park spokesman said the search would continue until dusk for 38-year-old Jeffrey Hanby II, who was hiking with his fiancee when he slipped into the water near the covered bridge around 2:30 p.m. May 2.
The search was to continue Tuesday morning.
