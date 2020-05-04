Search continues for missing hiker

A search resumed Sunday morning for a 38-year-old Meadville man who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek on Saturday at McConnells Mill State Park.
The search will continue Monday morning.
The man was reported to have fallen into the water around 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the park was packed with hikers, kayakers and sightseers. Rescuers were stationed at multiple bridges downstream in an attempt to locate the victim, while kayakers searched from the water.
Around 50 volunteers from multiple municipalities and counties responded to the park on Saturday, including state police from New Castle. The search was halted around 9 p.m. Saturday night, but resumed around 8 a.m. on Sunday with between 80 and 85 volunteers joining the search, which included aerial observation from drones.
Slippery Rock Township fire Chief Bill Lunn was leading the rescue, but by Sunday park rangers had taken over.
