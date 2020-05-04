A search for a 38-year-old Meadville man continued into its third day Monday morning at McConnells Mill State Park.
Officials said 38-year-old Jeffrey Hanby of Meadville was hiking with his fiancee at when he fell into Slippery Rock Creek just downstream from the covered bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A search immediately began Saturday before it was postponed due to darkness around 9 p.m. The search resumed around 8 a.m. Sunday morning until around 6 p.m. before restarting again around 8 a.m. Monday. First responders and park officials searched the water with the use of kayakers, drones, dog teams and three dive teams.
"The water's still a little high and murky," Bryan Moore, park ranger and supervisor for McConnells Mill and Moraine state parks, said of difficulties in the search. "The terrain, obviously. That's a tough hike through there."
Moore said the search has continued to be focused on a four-and-a-half mile stretch of water from the covered bridge to just beyond Harris Bridge.
Others enjoying the warm weather Saturday who saw the event have been cooperating with park staff during the rescue.
"We have all the witnesses who were there," Moore said. "The witnesses stuck around and showed us some things. They were nice enough to come back the next day."
In total, 12 agencies and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources totaling more than 85 people searched the area over the weekend. That also included six rescue dogs from Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group in Pittsburgh and three water rescue teams.
Slippery Rock Township fire Chief Bill Lunn was leading the rescue, but by Sunday park rangers had taken over. New Castle state police were briefly involved in the rescue as well.
