There should be no more loud booms and bangs during New Castle nights moving forward.
Bob Courtney, the new general manager at Ben Weitsman scrap yard on South Jefferson Street, told council at its caucus meeting it will only run its shredder during daylight hours. Courtney introduced himself during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting to council where he noted he’s been on the job for the last month-and-a-half.
The company is also investing $1.7 million in a pre-shredder, which should be installed by October at the latest. The company is also taking note of which companies send them scrap that causes the booms — which often are because of leftover fuel or fumes in gasoline tanks.
“I understand the issues and the problems,” said Courtney, who’s been in the scrap business for 34 years. “We do want to address them and make sure everyone is happy. We want to be in business here, so we’ll do whatever we have to do to get it taken care of.”
The scrap yard will now only operate its shredder from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
“Anytime there is a boom, we record that and try to make a list of where the material came from so we can identify the shipper and contact them immediately to tell them what happened, what we found, what kind of product was in the material in hopes they can eliminate it,” Courtney said. “If they can’t eliminate it, we’ve already canceled two people that we buy scrap from we no longer buy material from them because of products they’re shipping us.”
Courtney was met with open arms by council, who were not expecting his presence Tuesday. Previously, residents had been urged to call 9-1-1 when they heard loud booms during the night. The city police and fire chiefs had been with Ben Weitsman officials about the loud noises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.