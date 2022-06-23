Once again, New Castle will become an epicenter of the martial arts world later this month.
The 40th Annual Pennsylvania Genbu-Kai Karate Championships will be held June 25 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The event is expected to be a big draw, especially since “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actors Fumio Demura, Ron Thomas, Darryl Vidal, William Christopher Ford and New Castle native Sean Kanan will be on hand for the event.
“I am really excited to be coming back to town with all these men who are part of the Karate Kid universe,” Kanan said. “It’s wonderful to see the flame of karate is burning bright in New Castle.”
The event, which includes seminars Friday night with Demura, Ford, Vidal and Thomas at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, drew a large crowd last season. Chad Assid, who runs the Genbu-Kai Karate of Pennsylvania dojo on Sampson St. as well as the weekend’s events, is looking forward to an even bigger field of competitors.
“We’re expecting a lot more this year. We had 120 competitors last year and that was a really good,” Assid said. “Previous years, we had around 25-30 competitors, so we increased a lot. I am expecting a larger volume this year, especially with having more actors. Taking over for Bill Stoner when he passed away in 2019, we’re seeing numbers we haven’t seen in years. Things are starting to open back up with COVID and the recent success of ‘Cobra Kai.’”
While the championship tournament and seminars draw large crowds, many attend to meet the actors, take photos and request autographs, too. Kanan will be signing copies of his book, “Way of the Cobra” as well. In addition, there will be a large Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, vendors and food trucks. There will be an awards banquet for local competitors after the championship tournament on June 25 at Gallo’s Italian Villa
“It’s going to be a great event,” Assid said. “It’ll be nice to recognize all my students’ achievements over the past year. We’ve spent a lot of time traveling to other tournaments the past year and they have done well.”
Demura, a well-known Japanese martial arts master, served as Pat Morita’s martial arts stunt double in the first, third and fourth Karate Kid movies. He is the subject of the 2015 documentary, “The Real Miyagi.” His seminar on Kata is June 24 from 5-5:50 p.m.
Ford appeared in “Karate Kid III” as Cobra Kai henchman Dennis. Since then, he has produced and directed shows. His “52 Masters” series may be seen on Amazon Prime and Tubi. He is the chief instructor of Kizan Dojo in Torrance, Calif. His seminar on practical self-defense is June 24 from 6-6:50 p.m.
Vidal, who has been involved in martial arts for more than 45 years, is best known for his role in “Karate Kid.” He was chosen to be a stunt double for Morita on the beach scene doing the iconic crane kick. Vidal also appeared as himself in the tournament fighting scenes in the All-Valley Tournament semifinals. His seminar on Kumite/sparring is June 24 from 7-7:50 p.m.
Thomas, who starred as Bobby Brown in “Karate Kid” as well as the current “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix, is one of the world’s leading personal development trainers and life mastery experts, an inspiring speaker, self-help author, life coach and world martial art champion. His seminar on self-defense/stunt fighting is June 24 from 8-9:30 p.m.
“Having people like that come to New Castle is great because it helps promote the event, which his growing every year,” Kanan said. “Also, I am excited to show them where I grew up. I love New Castle and it will always be home to me. I think it’s kind of a testament to who these guys are that they would answer the call and help us celebrate the 40th anniversary of this championship tournament. I am really excited. I think it’ll be a wonderful, wonderful weekend.”
Kanan, the son of Dale and Michele Perelman of Neshannock Township, continues to train under Assid and hopes to add another belt at the local dojo, which is affiliated with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force as well.
“He was a student from our dojo and he is continuing where he left off. I will be testing him when he comes in,” Assid said. “I have been spending a lot of time with him. We were in Atlantic City a couple weeks ago and I spent some time training him there. He was here about a month ago and trained. It’s tough with his schedule, but we’re working through things.”
“I am very honored to be a member of New Castle Genbu-Kai dojo and have Sensei Chad as my teacher,” Kanan said.
Kanan, who starred in “Karate Kid III” as Mike Barnes, has had a long acting career. Currently, he’s on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and has several other projects in the works, including an Emmy Award-winning digital drama series, “Studio City.” Recently, he started filming for a new movie.
“I have something very exciting come out later, too,” he added.
For tickets or more information for the seminar and tournament, call (724) 614-4726 or email pennsylvaniagenbukai@gmail.com.
