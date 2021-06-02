WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Union High baseball team is finally a WPIAL champion.
Senior pitcher Jake Vitale threw a no-hitter as the Scotties blanked Riverview, 3-0, in the Class 1A championship game at Wild Things Park.
Vitale struck out 15 and got immediate run support in the first inning. Tyler Staub was hit with a pitch then stole second and scored on a wild pitch. Teammate Mike Gunn followed behind, scoring on another wild pitch.
Gunn batted in Staub in the fifth inning to cap the scoring. The win gives Union its long-awaited WPIAL championship after the Scotties lost in the Class 1A title game in 2018 and 2019.
Both teams will compete in the PIAA playoffs. Union (11-5) will play Elk County Catholic, the runner-up out of District 9, Monday at a time and site to be determined.
For coverage, see B1-B3.
