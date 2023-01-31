Firefighters searched a burning home for a man who lived inside of it, but it wasn't until the fire was out that they found the 75-year-old dead in his basement.
William Sharek of 4126 Harlansburg Road perished when fire broke out in his home late Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, who ruled the cause of his death as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
Scott Township Fire Chief Mike Rodgers said the Lawrence County Canine SOS team hit on a spot within five feet of where Sharek was found and the firefighters used an excavator to remove the collapsed floor above to get to him.
The family also lost their Yorkshire Terrier in the blaze.
It was the second fatal fire that the Scott Township volunteers fought on Monday. They had provided mutual aid to Liberty Township in Mercer County for a double fatal house fire there, and had just returned to their station when they were called around 4:50 p.m. to the Harlansburg Road residence. It happened to be the home of acquaintances of Rodgers.
"It was not a good day," he said.
A passerby on Harlansburg Road saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Sharek home and called 911. Although the department's first trucks arrived within four minutes, "we got there and tried to make entry and knock the flames back, but the floor already had collapsed," he said. "It was burning quite some time before it was discovered.
"We looked for cars or signs of humans," Rodgers said. "I went in on the initial attack, and once I got crews to relieve me, I texted the (Shareks') son to locate the parents."
He told Rodgers his father was at home but his mother was at an appointment.
"We figured (Mr. Sharek) was still inside," he said. They tried to find him initially, but the floor had collapsed so access to the inside was limited. Once the fire was out, they searched through the rubble. His bedroom was in the basement and that was where they eventually found him.
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and a state police fire marshal was called.
"The house was a total loss," he said.
About 30 firefighters were on the scene, with the fire departments of Volant and New Wilmington boroughs, and Slippery Rock, Hickory and Neshannock in Lawrence County, Slippery Rock Borough and Portersville in Butler County and Springfield Township in Mercer County all provided mutual aid.
"They all did a phenomenal job," Rodgers said. "Everybody worked so well together, and we were able to uncover and recover (Sharek's) body for the family."
He added the cadaver dog from Canine SOS "was an excellent tool that helped us locate him."
Rodgers thanked all of the departments "for their endless efforts. It was a huge task because there was so much rubble. Everybody worked together as a team and it was flawless," he said. "When our tones go off, we are all in, no matter what the weather conditions are."
The weather conditions were icy for the water tenders, and the men and women were directing traffic were cold, the wind was blowing, "but I didn't hear one complaint from one department that was involved."
That section of Route 108 was closed to traffic for nearly seven hours, from around 5 p.m. until around 1:15 a.m.
"When you have that much fire apparatus, it's easier to shut the road down instead of having another incident, and water running creates icy conditions," Rodgers said. "I'm here to protect the safety of our people, and it's for everybody's safety. I want all my men and women to go home safe, the way they came."
The Red Cross assisted in providing Mrs. Sharek with a hotel room and getting her clothing and other items.
