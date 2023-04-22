It was Feb. 27.
Jeff Reckard and with his family — including his daughters Samantha and Juliette Pemberton-Reckard — were invited to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch the launch of a SpaceX Crew-6 Dragonstone Capstone rocket to the International Space Station.
Reckard said they had gotten up at 2 a.m. to get into position to watch the launch at 6:45 a.m.
However, the launch was scrapped with two minutes left until liftoff due to an issue with the rocket’s spontaneous ignition fluid.
Despite the disappointment with the canceled launch, Reckard said he and his daughters had a great time visiting the Space Center and getting the chance to speak with the crew of the mission.
The Reckard family, who live in Scott Township, visited the Florida facility Feb. 24 to 28.
“They were thrilled. It’s really hands-on learning,” Reckard said. “It’s more than a textbook. It’s a great way to learn.”
Reckard said he and his wife Nikki knew the pilot of the crew, Warren “Woody” Hoburg, for years, and met him when he was an 18-year-old skydiving student.
He said he would tell his daughters stories about Hoburg and his previous accomplishments, which, along with their STEM education at the Laurel School District, got them interested in space travel.
“I was involved in Science Olympiad at Laurel and was working on a project called ‘Ping Pong Parachute,’” Samantha Pemberton-Reckard said.
Juliette said she wants to become a physician’s assistant, so science and biology are intriguing to her.
“Woody is working on medical experiments on the space station right now, so who knows, maybe they will need medical people in space,” Juliette Pemberton-Reckard said.
Samantha is currently a junior, while Juliette is a freshman at Laurel High School.
Whenever Reckard got a chance to speak with his old friend again, they were invited to be a part of a VIP group to see the mission’s launch.
While there, the group had the chance to tour the Space Center and ask the four-person crew any questions.
“It was a really unique experience for my kids,” Reckard said.
The crew included Hoburg and Stephen Bowen from NASA, Sultan Al Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates and Russian Andrey Fedyaev.
“It is amazing to see what those guys are doing, for science, technology and mankind,” Reckard said.
Reckard said it was great to be able to speak to the astronauts and ask them about the magnitude of what they do once in space and in the space station.
He also found it amazing that the crew had good relations and put their trust in Fedyaev despite all of the political pressure from the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Both daughters said they could tell how excited and passionate the astronaut crew felt about their mission, noting Hoburg in particular is very nice and incredibly smart.
“The work that NASA is doing is very impressive and the space center is really interesting,” Samantha Pemberton-Reckard said.
Reckard said even though the launch was delayed during their trip, the family got to stand next to the families of the crew and other VIPS from the different countries.
“Going to the launch viewing area was the most exciting. Spending the evening, the middle of the night actually, with all the friends and family members including Woody’s mom and brother,” Samantha Pemberton-Reckard said. “It was very disappointing when the launch got delayed, but they are so super cautious which makes you feel less worried about the astronauts.”
The Crew-6 rocket successfully launched a few days later at 5:34 a.m. March 2. Reckard said he and his daughters made sure they got up early to watch the liftoff.
Both students were awarded the Laurel School District Pride and Promise Award for April.
The sisters said they are excited for the planned NASA Artemis II flight around the moon in November 2024, stating the Artemis program is a giant leap for space travel.
