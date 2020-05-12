A Scott Township is facing drunk driving and related charges from a head-on collision that occurred April 3 in Hickory Township.
Hickory Township police have charged Ryan Daniel Soom, 25, of 2991 Acre Road, in connection with the accident in which a woman was injured.
According to a criminal complaint, Soom was driving a pickup truck west on Harlansburg Road around 9:15 p.m. and was near the crest of a hill when his car went left of center and hit an eastbound Nissan Sentra head-on that was driven by Maria Stone, no age or address given. Police said both vehicles ended up in a yard off Harlansburg Road.
Stone had cuts on her face and complaint of knee pain, the report said.
Soom was taken to UPMC Jameson for a blood alcohol test. Police said Soom had a 12-pack of beer and about five empty bottles in his truck. They also found a glass pipe that was used for suspected marijuana in the truck. Police noted that both of Soom's rear tires were about 80 percent bald and were not safe for driving.
A witness told police that Soom was behind his vehicle at a stop sign at State Road, and that Soom tried to pass him in the opposite lane. He said that Soom could not move out of the path of Stone's oncoming car and they collided, the report said.
Stone was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where it was determined that she suffered a head injury, a possible broken wrist and a knee injury, according to the police.
Police noted that Soom's license had been suspended and that his blood test showed THC in his system and a blood alcohol count of 0.185 percent.
He is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, three other counts of DUI, accidents involving injury while not licensed and acting with negligence, reckless driving and limitations on driving on the left side of the road.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
