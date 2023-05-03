Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a house fire on Route 19 in Scott Township.

Fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the single-family home, which was occupied by two adults, two children and several pets. No injuries were reported.

Flames reportedly were showing from the house when fire departments arrived.

This story will be updated. 

