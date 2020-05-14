Scotland Meadows Park

Scotland Meadows Park may have a new walking trail this year thanks to a state park grant award.

 Mary Grzebieniak/NEWS

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Scotland Meadow Park and all ball fields in Union Township will remain closed until further notice.

The Union Township Police Department will announce when the park and the ball fields will reopen.

