Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Scotland Meadow Park and all ball fields in Union Township will remain closed until further notice.
The Union Township Police Department will announce when the park and the ball fields will reopen.
Joyce A. Saletra, 76, formerly of New Castle, passed away the morning of May 6, 2020, at The Grove in New Wilmington. Joyce was born on Jan. 11, 1944, in New Castle. She was a daughter of the late William S. and Anne R. (Rapso) Saletra. Ms. Saletra was of the Orthodox faith. Joyce was a grad…
