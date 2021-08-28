The Eintracht Männerchor of New Castle has announced the winners of its annual “Schutzenfest,” or shooting festival.
Bret Adams of Grove City claimed his third consecutive title as Schützenkönig, King, of the Eintracht Männerchor’s fifth annual Schützenfest.
The festival takes place at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds in Neshannock Township.
Men and women use .22-caliber rifles to display their skills shooting for highest scores at three targets. A perfect score is 150.
Adams shot 149.
Phillip Anderson was dubbed as First Knight,or runner-up.
Dale Sherman is the Second Knight or third place, and Jeff McClymonds is the Third Knight, or fourth place.
The very first Junior King for the 2021 Eintracht Mannerchor’s Schützenfest is 10-year-old Jonah Houk, son of Jonathan and Machelle Houk of Portersville.
A junior division was added to this year’s fest to encourage shooters under age 16 to participate.
The grand prize was a Steven Model 301, 410- gauge shotgun from Morris Gun Shop of Grove City, provided by Eintracht singer Brian Benedict and his wife Allison in memory of Brian’s mother, Becky Benedict.
Junior First Knight is Rylan Rodgers, 11, a son of David and Autumn Rodgers of Harlansburg.
The boys each received award ribbons, compasses, and authentic German Schützenfest pins with the traditional oak leaves and hunter’s hat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.