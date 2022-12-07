“It simply felt like home.”
That’s how Dr. Michael Schreck feels about the students, faculty and community of the Shenango Area School District.
Schreck, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2012, will retire effective June 20.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of a wonderful district in Shenango,” Schreck said.
Schreck said he loved the relationships he built over the years with the community.
“Ever since I interviewed for my first job at Shenango, people just treated very well,” Schreck said.
Schreck grew up in York Springs in Adams County just outside of Gettysburg.
He received a bachelor’s degree in music education from then-Clarion University, a master’s of education and a secondary principal certification from Westminster College, and a doctorate in education from the University of Pittsburgh.
Schreck started his career in 1993, serving two years at the Dubois Area School District in music education then was band director at Shenango before becoming an assistant principal in Mercer and returning to Shenango in 2003, where he served as a junior high and high school principal. He was hired as assistant superintendent from July 2010 to 2012. He became the superintendent in 2012.
Schreck said he stayed at Shenango due to the educators always putting the students first, while he said past administrators at the district encouraged him to pursue administrative roles while band director.
In retirement, he said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, while also allowing himself to continue to recover from his near-fatal accident in 2021.
Schreck and his son Aidan were seriously injured after their vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer while stopped at the stoplight at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388. After recovering from several serious injuries, Schreck returned to work Jan. 18.
Following his accident, the Shenango and surrounding communities came together by starting a recovery fund and selling “Wildcat Strong” T-shirts.
“It was overwhelming,” Schreck said. “I truly appreciated all of the support we received for me and my family. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Added Schreck: “It’s something that makes Shenango a special place to me.”
Schreck said he has so much he could say about the people in the district for their years of support.
School board Vice President Denise Palkovich said she first met Schreck in 1995 when she was the cheerleading advisor and he was the new band director.
“From the start, I could tell he loved kids and every decision he made was to benefit them,” Palkovich said. “His focus remained the same when he became a principal and then our superintendent.”
Palkovich said she will miss him tremendously, stating he was always good to work with, even if they didn’t always see agree.
“We didn’t always see eye-to-eye — in fact, he would sometimes roll his eyes at my suggestions — but we were always able to work through issues in a reasonable and thoughtful manner,” Palkovich said. “When Mike believed strongly in something, he would continue to pursue it despite criticism and opposition.”
Palkovich said both she and Schreck shared the same passion for the district’s turf football field and new recreation center, stating every time she’ll walk into either place, she’ll think of him.
“On behalf of our board and our district, we extend our deepest appreciation for his service to our Shenango community, and we wish him nothing but the best in his retirement,” Palkovich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.