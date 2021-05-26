Dr. Michael Schreck, Shenango Area School District superintendent, has been released from the hospital and is in a rehabilitation facility, according to a recent report from the school district.
A little more than a month ago, the 50-year-old Schreck and his son, Aidan, 13, both suffered multiple serious injuries when their car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer at a stop light the morning of April 19 on Route 422 at 388. The accident pushed the Schreck vehicle into a car in front of them.
Schreck since then had been hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he was flown after surgery in the trauma center at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
Reports from the school district are that Aidan, who initially was flown with his injuries to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, has been recovering at home. At UPMC Presbyterian, Schreck had undergone surgery for a broken arm, a carotid artery bypass and other procedures.
Joe McCormick, Shenango’s substitute superintendent and close friend of Schreck, said he was released from UPMC Presbyterian’s intensive care unit within the past two weeks and transferred as an inpatient to UPMC in Harmarville to begin rehabilitation.
“We’ve been able to talk a couple of times,” McCormick said, adding, “It feels good to speak to him. He’s making progress. I think that was a really good change in environment for him. Harmarville focuses on the recovery and meeting the specific needs. He’s making progress each day.”
Since the accident, school districts and individuals from throughout and beyond Lawrence County have reached out with cards, letters, prayers and fundraising efforts to help the family and a donation fund sponsored by the school district has been amassing contributions.
And county and township officials are calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to study the safety of that intersection and the Route 422 East corridor, for possible solutions as to making that stretch of road safer.
A township officer who described the accident as “a domino effect” had reported that a few cars had been stopped in line at a traffic signal there facing east, and as the light changed to green, the vehicles in line started to slowly proceed eastward. A tractor-trailer driven by Alfred Ball, 62, of Aultman, Pennsylvania, was approaching the intersection eastbound from behind, heading east, and smashed into the back Schreck’s car, shoving it into a Nissan Versa hatchback SUV in front of his that was driven by Susan Mink, 69, of Pittsburgh.
The officer said that the speed of the semi was believed to have been a factor in the severity of the accident.
To date, no charges have been filed against Ball. Shenango Township police chief Darrin Cwynar said Monday that the department is awaiting the report from the state police accident reconstruction team, which investigated how the accident occurred, before making decisions on charges. He added that sometimes it takes months to receive those reports.
This week, Schreck wrote letter to the Shenango and surrounding communities:
“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your many prayers and efforts following our recent accident. From first responders on the scene who saved our lives, to the immediate and continued outpouring from the Shenango community, to the overwhelming prayers, charity, and compassion of so many people well beyond our school district – we cannot express enough thanks and appreciation for all that you have done, especially the prayers.
Aidan’s recovery is progressing well, and my recovery continues to improve each day. After a few weeks in the ICU I was able to transition to a rehabilitation hospital to focus on regaining strength and restoring my health. We are both blessed with medical teams that have responded to and continue to meet our needs.
My family and I have benefited from the caring nature that has been a longstanding earmark of our community. In difficult times, it can be challenging to look around for something to be grateful for. I’m fortunate that I’m not in that position; because you have shown my family and me the true character and compassion of this community, well beyond our borders of our blue and gold. You have helped to put our minds at ease so we can focus on regaining health and progressing back to work and school. Again, many thanks for your kindness.”
