Dr. Michael Schreck’s tenure as Shenango Area School District superintendent is over a few months early.
On Monday, the school board approved a request from Schreck to take sick leave, effective immediately, through June 30, which would have been his retirement date.
The board subsequently agreed to appoint Dr. Joseph McCormick, the principal of Shenango Junior-Senior High School, as substitute superintendent through June 30 with compensation awarded in the amount of $100 per day retroactive from Feb. 22.
Shreck, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2012, announced his retirement in December following the end of the 2022-23 school year.
He started his educational career in 1993, serving two years at the Dubois Area School District in music education, then was band director at Shenango before becoming an assistant principal in Mercer and returning to Shenango in 2003, where he served as a junior high and high school principal. He was hired as assistant superintendent from July 2010 to 2012. He became the superintendent in 2012.
In 2021, Schreck and his son Aidan were seriously injured in a vehicle accident after their vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer while stopped at the stoplight at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388.
He returned to work on Jan. 18, 2022. He later told The News he still suffers from lingering pain and ailments from the accident and was looking forward to his retirement to rest and spend more time with his family.
“I’ve been blessed to be a part of a wonderful district in Shenango,” Schreck said at the time. “It simply felt like home.”
McCormick said Schreck had done a good job the last two years balancing his work and private life, but understands the need to focus on his health and family life, wishing him the best.
He added the school board has already begun interviewing candidates for the next superintendent, hoping to fill the position by the start of the 2023-24 school year on July 1.
