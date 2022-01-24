At this month’s school board meeting, the Shenango Area School District officially welcomed back Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
Schreck had been on sick leave since being involved in an April car crash on Route 422. His return is effective Jan. 18.
“I am extremely grateful to the school board, staff, and administration for their support over the past nine months,” he said. “I feel blessed to be able to resume my duties and look forward to working with our community once again.”
Dr. Joseph McCormick, high school principal, stood in as acting superintendent for the district. Dr. McCormick was thanked for his interim service.
