HARRISBURG — Education leaders want the state to provide school districts with legal cover against lawsuits when students who return to school later this month fall sick from coronavirus outbreaks.
Gov. Tom Wolf provided liability protection to those in the healthcare field as they scrambled to respond to a surge of coronavirus patients earlier in the pandemic.
However, a spokeswoman indicated the governor may be in no hurry to offer the same protection to school districts.
“The administration has issued limited liability protections for individual medical practitioners treating COVID-19 patients,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor’s spokeswoman. “We want to be careful to not incentivize reckless decisions that do not follow DOH public health orders and guidance.”
The issue comes as schools struggle to determine whether they can reopen for in-person classes even if they can’t satisfy the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for socially-distancing at school.
The state Department of Education and Department of Health on Monday released a dashboard intended to help schools determine whether to reopen for in-person instruction, through a hybrid approach to limit the number of students in school at a time, or through remote-learning.
It also comes as scholastic athletics and school officials try to determine whether they can offer high school sports despite a recommendation by Wolf that sports be put off until January.
Wolf at a Thursday press conference made clear that he hasn’t budged, saying the focus should be on limiting the potential spread of coronavirus in order to allow schools to reopen.
“This is my recommendation,” he said. “We need them to be in school, we need them to get back to learning, and every time we do something that interferes with that, we’re doing, all of us, all of Pennsylvania, a disservice.”
Legislation to provide greater immunity to nonprofits, local governments and school districts responding to the pandemic was introduced as House Bill 2869 in July. It has not moved.
However, the General Assembly is not scheduled to hold voting sessions before schools resume later this month. That has school officials hoping that Wolf will intervene and extend the liability protection to school districts through an executive order.
“We think the governor is the only game in town,” said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. “If the governor doesn’t step up, you might have districts start school before the issue is resolved.”
The state’s insurance industry lobby would support a move to create a “safe harbor” provision that would protect schools unless there is evidence of gross negligence as long as they are complying with state and federal guidelines, said Sam Marshall, president of the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania.
“That is to serve as an incentive to comply with those standards, not defy them,” Marshall said.
“Schools, like the rest of us, face hard choices – how to operate safely, but still provide needed services. Everyone – employers, employees, the public and insurers - needs clear directions, but also flexible ones, recognizing the changing knowledge and nature of this virus; and we to incent and reward those who are operating as safely and responsibly as possible,” he said.
DiRocco said that local school officials want the protection so they know they won’t get hit with “a bevy” of lawsuits even if they are doing the best they can to reopen safely while following the guidance the best they can.
The state’s guidance to schools indicates that students should sit in class at least six-feet apart but added the caveat “to the maximum extent feasible and appropriate.”
“What does that mean?” he asked rhetorically.
The state’s move to provide a dashboard with recommendations about whether to reopen for in-person instruction or not was a welcome development, but it would have been more welcome earlier in the summer, he said.
“I think you’re going to see more districts go all online,” he said. “Or they will forge ahead and monitor the dashboard” to see if they need to quickly scale back in-person instruction.
Many districts will struggle to develop hybrid plans if they depend on additional busing or other scheduling changes that are too difficult to get in place in the time left before school starts, he said.
