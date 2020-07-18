School reopening: Busing creates social-distancing nightmare HARRISBURG — Of all of the concerns facing school districts, one of the most nettlesome and potentially costly problems is what to do about busing as they try to limit the number of students arriving at one time and provide as much space as possible between riders.

Each county school district has had to come up with a plan — or several of them — to address how to conduct a school day when students return to the classrooms.

Still, their first problem was to decide how to get students to and from their buildings.

Social distancing guidelines mandate that packed school buses are not an option in the COVID-19 era. Alternatively, districts have had to consider multiple bus trips accompanied by staggered scheduling, buying additional buses or encouraging families to provide transportation for their kids to and from school each day.

Leonard Rich, superintendent of the Laurel School District and director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, is one who foresees little change in the busing arrangements for both schools.

At Laurel, he said buses will run their regular routes with drivers wearing PPE. Vo-tech students will be bused there by their home districts.

“We’re going to depend on what the home schools do,” he said. “Some of the schools are only sending half the kids.”

He added that the school will not turn away students who arrive via their own means.

New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district sent a survey to all parents and guardians to measure levels of comfort in returning to school in the green phase. The survey includes questions about transportation.

Depending upon the results of the survey, she said, "we will then make a determination of the best way to get our students to and from school.”

For Wilmington students, superintendent Dr. Jeff Matty noted, “The big thing is the wearing of masks. If you do that, you can have more kids on a bus and they can sit separated and alternated.

“We haven’t determined exactly how all the seating will go.”

Neshannock, superintenden Dr. Terence Meehan said, has a large percentage of families who provide transportation for their students, to and from school, and the district has more students riding the buses in the afternoon than in the morning.

"We are putting together a system for parents to choose their own transportation or use district transportation," Meehan said. "We will then modify the bus routes accordingly to provide better social distancing. We always strive to provide quality transportation services.

“This is another important component of reopening, which we are closely developing and revising to provide maximized safety for our students and drivers."

When the Shenango Area School District presented its reopening plan last week, included in the approach was a requirement that both drivers and students on school buses be required to wear masks.

Traditionally, high school students could sit two to a seat, and elementary students could sit three. However, superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said, all will be encouraged to spread out as much as possible.

Both Shenango and Mohawk district buses will be cleaned and sanitized between and after bus runs.

“The routing will be dependent on the type of schedule we are on,” Mohawk superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said, “but we have several contingencies that keep in mind the viral nature of transportation for families.”

A transportation strategy is still in the works in Ellwood City, but superintendent Joe Mancini allowed that students could well be required to wear masks on buses unless there is a medical issue involved.