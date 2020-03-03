School districts in Lawrence County will receive $350,000 in state grants to help bolster security in their schools.
The funding, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, was allocated through an application process pursued by each of the districts.
According to a news release from State Rep. Chris Sainato, the funds are for a broad spectrum of uses, including retaining social workers and other staff who can recognize warning signs and prevent incidents, implementing critical planning and upgrading security equipment.
Below is a list of the amounts each district received, with information on how their individual allocations will be used:
•Laurel School District — $30,000. The funds will be used for training and compensating school resource and police officers.
•Mohawk Area School District — $35,000. The grant will go toward security planning and purchasing school safety equipment.
•Neshannock Township School District — $35,000. Superintendent Terry Meehan said the district is adding a 3M protective film on its vestibule doorways and entrances to make them shatterproof, and is running a fiberoptic line to the bus garage and transportation center so in the event of a crisis, the communications would go out of there in case of an incident in the main buildings. The district also is installing cameras on the rest of its buses, Meehan said. About half of them are done, and soon every bus will have cameras for safety on and outside of the buses, he said. The district also will upgrade its radio system for all of its offices so the secretaries have communication with the security staff.
“We’re trying to spread our $35,000 out as much as we can,” Meehan said. He added that the recommendations came from a safety committee of administrators, teachers, parents and community members and security staff, plus the district had a state police safety assessment of the building.
“These were some of their recommendations as well, especially the film on the doors,” Meehan said. The bus garage communication also was a big item they recommended, he said. The bus cameras are important because lot of time the troubles happen on the bus or at the bus stops, even bullying.
“We’re very appreciative to have the funds, and we will put them good use,” Meehan said.
•New Castle Area School District — $40,000. Business administrator Joseph Ambrosini said there are five planned uses for the funding — the purchase and installation of eight indoor and eight outdoor additional security cameras; two-way radios for emergency personnel inside and outside of the school with their own frequency; special security software that detects criminal backgrounds; and 100 smart-lock devices for interior doors for classrooms, so if there is an intruder, the classroom doors can be quickly locked; and providing security for evening school events.
The measures were recommend by a school resource officer, but it was an administrative decision, Ambrosini said.
•Shenango Area School District — $30,000. “We want to increase the security of the high school building by replacing the front lobby doors so there’s not as much glass,” Superintendent Mike Schreck said, adding that will probably involve most if not all of the grant money. The work will entail the purchase and installation of six double doors with steel frames and panic hardware and electronic swipe technology to monitor who goes in and out of the high school.
•Union Area School District — $150,000. The district’s funds will be used in part for video surveillance equipment for the elementary school and a pilot program for a licensed social worker.
Superintendent Michael Ross said the district received two different parts of the grant, one of which was competitive. Union received $120,000 from that grant.
“Over a two-year period, we’re going to try to implement services of a licensed social worker,” Ross said.
Licensed social workers have skills to prevent incidents from happening, he explained.
•Wilmington Area School District — $30,000. The district received $30,000 to be used for infrastructure safety, security planning and purchasing school safety equipment.
“Updating all the time is a good thing to do,” Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty said.
Its previous security measures included trained personnel and restricting access to doors and the overall campus. The district has been awarded this grant in previous years.
