Local schools are taking precautions as a directive from state and federal health agencies in preparation for a potential outbreak of coronavirus.
With the recently elevated discussion regarding the virus in the news, the districts are emphasizing preventive safety measures.
The New Castle Area School District has a plan in place should the coronavirus occur and spread in the district, and some parents and administrators are on a committee to address it, according to superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
“God forbid if it does, we will convene the committee and follow through with it,” she said.
The district has a fact sheet on its web page at ncasd.com, with precautions for parents and students to follows.
New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe will address the entire district staff Friday about the coronavirus, “what we should look for and what our plan will be for the community,” DeBlasio said, emphasizing, “Safety is foremost.”
The district will be thinking about how to reschedule PSSA testing, if need be, and ACT 80/inservice days if the schools should have to close, she said. She has been in touch with First Student, the district’s busing service, to ensure the buses are continuously being disinfected.
“We’re not thinking that it’s a threat, but we’re following procedures,” she said. “We met with the bus company and our custodial staff to ensure more sanitizing, sent Lysol wipes to every building and every classroom.”
The school nurses will be reviewing proper hygiene with the students.
“The state wants us to report if we have 10 percent of our students or staff absent — more than we usually have. They want to investigate it to make sure it’s not related,” she said.
The Laurel School District’s web page also has instructional material about the Corona virus and its potential effects, should it be contracted locally. The website reads, “The Laurel School District is closely monitoring the latest health concerns.”
The district is taking guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is currently no recommendation to close schools in Pennsylvania, it states.
The district is encouraging its students, staff, and families to be mindful of the key preventive measures that the CDC offers online at www.cdc.gov In addition, the National Association of School Psychologists provides parental guidance on talking with children about the virus.
The advisory stresses to parents, “please remember that if your child is sick, he or she should not be at school. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to class after an illness.”
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your school nurse or building principal.
The Shenango Area School District also has posted the CDC fact sheet about coronavirus.
The Mohawk Area School District has a letter posted to parents on its web page about the potential for the virus.
“With the virus now spreading outside its origins in China, federal health officials are preparing for a potential outbreak in the United States. The District is monitoring the situation closely and is taking direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Association of School Nurses, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding mitigation procedures,” the letter states.
“We are asking parents to help in the effort to minimize the potential spread of the flu and this type of virus by having your family follow the recommendations from the CDC, which are the same ones that everyone should practice during flu season.”
Those steps to prevent spread of flu and the common cold are:
•Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
•Avoid contact with people who are sick.
•Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
•Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
Additionally, the district is following recommendations from the CDC to daily clean areas and equipment frequently touched by students and staff, the letter states.
“We have already started enhanced protocols with the addition of a new disinfecting dispenser and with our flu season protocols.”
District protocols include but are not limited to:
•Daily disinfection of high touch areas such as desks, countertops and doorknobs.
•Disinfectant in floor cleaners.
•Restrooms disinfected daily.
•Disinfecting hand stations throughout the buildings.
•Use of an electrostatic spray dispenser, which shoots a fine mist disinfectant over larger, common areas and allows the district to disinfect larger areas with more coverage and efficiency.
•Disinfecting buses.
Mohawk area parents are encouraged to report if a child has a confirmed case of the flu, to help track viral infections and to better target the district’s sanitizing efforts. Below are some resources that will assist in educating the public regarding infectious illness controls as well as associated information and guidance. As always, these efforts are collective in nature, and we appreciate the help and support of the Mohawk School Community in keeping our children as healthy as possible.
The letter refers parents to additional sites for further care. They include https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/work-play/Pages/When-to-Keep-Your-Child-Home-from-Child-Care.aspx, and the state Department of Health information page at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
