Even with travel limited by the pandemic, some local teenagers spent an evening in Tinseltown.
"A Night in Hollywood" was the theme for last month's Lawrence County Career and Technical Center prom.
Attended by 80 couples, the event was one of three traditional year-end dances being put on by county schools this spring as other districts have opted out of hosting proms amid safety concerns.
LCCTC's April 23 event at The Villa followed all COVID-19 safety guidelines with festivities broadcast live on YouTube including the crowing of prom queen Szofia Miller from Lincoln High School and king Duane Green of Laurel High School.
On Saturday, the Neshannock Township School District sponsored an event based on "prom wish lists" from the Class of 2021.
Utilizing three connected spaces in the central administration area of the Neshannock campus, the event featured food trucks, dining tents, a red carpet walkway, photo booths and a large tented area with crystal chandeliers, lounge furniture and a dance floor along with entertainment including a DJ, hypnotist, caricature artists and a concluding fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.
To ensure safety, organizers limited the prom to seniors only and utilized the same COVID precautions that are in place during the school day and at other district events.
“Prom is certainly a big part of the high school experience and always has been a cherished tradition here at Neshannock. In planning this event, we were blessed to have involvement and support of the senior class, their families, and our Lancer faculty," said superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan. "As a group we were able to plan an event that provides a tremendous memory for our seniors and reinvents our prom in a manner that is both safe and very special.
"We were able to fulfill our senior prom wish list largely because of the tremendous generosity of our community and valued partnerships," Meehan continued. "Our deepest gratitude is extended to our dedicated, creative, and active parent planning committee."
Planning for Lincoln High School's festivities today included a move outdoors to The Hill with a View on Bluff Avenue in Ellwood City.
The event, with an "Enchanted Forest" theme, will follow all current CDC safety guidelines, according to John Sovich, Lincoln's principal for grades 10 to 12. Festivities start with a promenade, which will be livestreamed due to capacity limitations.
Meanwhile the New Castle, Mohawk, Shenango, Wilmington, Laurel and Union school districts opted not to sponsor proms this year out of concern for student safety. However, in most of those districts, parents are organizing formals.
At Laurel, there's a hybrid approach. Laurel parents are responsible for an event today "Under the Stars" at SNPJ while the school is hosting the grand march in the auditorium.
For New Castle students, a group of parents has organized an event May 28 at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.
"Due to COVID, we did not deem it possible to safely give them the prom they wanted," explained Ryan Lubin, a New Castle English teacher who serves as the school's activities director. "With a parent prom, families can do what they felt was best for their kids."
In lieu of the traditional school-sponsored prom, New Castle is planning an outdoor senior night May 21 at Taggart Stadium complete with a cookout, sporting events and other surprises, Lubin said.
"The biggest struggle is finding ways to keep everyone safe, but allow them to enjoy senior year," Lubin said. "It's a unique situation, and I think the parents and students are grateful for what we're trying to do. We want to give our seniors best possible senior year, but do it safely. Unfortunately, happiness and safety don't always coincide."
