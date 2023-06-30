HARRISBURG – Opposition over school vouchers sunk progress on the Pennsylvania state budget on Friday as lawmakers approached the midnight deadline ahead of the onset of a new fiscal year.
The state Senate, behind the strength of its Republican majority, advanced a $45.5 billion spending plan to the House, a 3.2% increase over the current budget.
But the plan includes a non-starter for the House’s Democratic majority – $100 million for the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success Scholarship Program (PASS), a school voucher system formerly called Lifeline Scholarships.
Though Republicans negotiated the plan with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a supporter of school vouchers, Democrats in the House and the Senate are almost wholly united in opposition. It passed the Senate 29-21, with just one Democrat, state Sen. Anthony Williams of the Philadelphia area, breaking ranks and voting in favor.
House Democrats advanced their own proposal on June 5 exceeding $46.3 billion, enhancing spending beyond Shapiro’s own initial proposal of about $45 billion.
“If you want to play politics at this late hour, yes, we will not pass a budget before midnight,” House Majority Leader state Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said during a Rules Committee meeting Friday. “A budget with vouchers does not have support in this caucus. We will not be moving forward with this bill or any bill that contains that.”
To that end, Senate President Pro Tempore state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said that any proposal without the voucher program would cause her caucus to radically alter its positions on negotiated terms and to return a proposal with less money and fewer initiatives targeted by Shapiro, including more than $834 million in increased funding for education.
Other areas with major spending increases are an additional $948 million in human services, $164 million for community and economic development, and $161 million for corrections.
The Associated Press noted that the plan doesn’t anticipate increases in major tax revenues such as income and sales, and that about $1 billion in reserves would be needed to balance the spending and revenue.
“If they pull out our priorities and the governor’s priority, you’re going to see a very slimmed-down, scaled-back budget. There were a lot of things in this budget that we didn’t really want to do,” Ward said. “If they send it back without something, the agreement is null and void.”
Democrats and Republicans are locked in a standoff over the program. PASS would allow low-income students attending public schools with the worst collective academic outcomes to take their shares of state subsidies – from $2,500 to $15,000 – and pay for tuition at private schools.
The vouchers would be funded by personal income tax revenues at a fixed annual total of $100 million, plus administrative costs – a funding stream wholly separate from that for public schools, something Shapiro demanded.
Applicants must attend a school in the bottom 15% academically and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level – $75,000 for a family of four.
The concept of school vouchers has long been opposed by teachers’ unions and Democratic lawmakers over concerns that it would redirect funding away from public education and lay a path for privatization.
Republicans hold that parents deserve school choice, particularly those sending their children to schools with low achievement, poor infrastructure and a violent climate.
Senate Republicans carried the voucher proposal through the upper chamber late Thursday. By mid-afternoon Friday, House Democrats exercised their own majority might to stop it in committee, preventing a floor vote by the full 203-member lower chamber.
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin stressed during his floor remarks Friday that Republicans settled on spending initiatives they wouldn’t have otherwise because they sought to meet in the middle in discussions with Shapiro. He also stressed education funding and that the Senate proposal includes an increase of more than $567 million, $7.8 billion total, for basic education subsidies allocated directly to public schools.
“Anyone who tells you this budget shortchanges kids in public schools needs to explain why that amount is not enough,” Martin said.
Senate Majority Leader state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Armstrong, characterized communications with House Democrats during the process as “difficult.”
Senate Minority Leader state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said the Republicans’ plan “woefully” underfunds Head Start and Pre-K programs, along with improving school facilities, and reduces funds to address gun violence.
Manuel Bonder, the governor’s press secretary, said the Senate proposal includes “historic investments” in public education, free breakfast programs at public schools, first-time funding for public defenders and funds for public safety, mental health and economic development. What it doesn’t include, he made clear, is an agreement on all sides.
“A budget can’t make it to the governor’s desk without agreement from both chambers, and there’s still work to be done to solidify a commonsense budget that addresses the most pressing issues facing our commonwealth,” Bonder said. “As the governor said yesterday, both sides should remain in our state Capitol and work to compromise in order to reach a full agreement on a budget that delivers for all Pennsylvanians.”
What comes next is unclear. The House scheduled a session for Saturday, though it’s unlikely lawmakers will meet again until after the Independence Day holiday. The Senate is potentially gone for months, recessing until Sept. 18 unless sooner recalled by leadership.
There are no immediate fiscal impacts from missing the statutory budget deadline. It’s becoming increasingly common.
The deadline was missed last year, too.
