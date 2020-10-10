BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Shenango Townshp and the Shenango Area School District may be separate entities, but, township supervisors say, their fates are intertwined.
That’s why they took time during their Thursday night meeting to defend their support of a $4 million athletic complex, for which the school board awarded contracts earlier this week. Supervisor chairman Frank Augustine spoke in favor of the project at the school board’s meeting, and said that he later received criticism for doing so.
At Thursday’s supervisors meeting, Augustine said that although he likes the idea of building the athletic facility, he supports the project because phase two would be the construction of a new elementary school.
“When I was on the school board 20, 25 years ago, we decided we were going to build a new school on a separate piece of property,” he said. “Then the board changed, and it never happened. Then five years ago, they decided they were going to put it on a referendum, and it failed.
“So we’ve known for 25 years we need a new school. That school was built in 1926. It’s time to do something. That’s why I’m supporting it, not only because I like the sports building, but because the second phase of that is looking into building a new elementary school.”
Still, he did not discount the importance of the athletic complex, which will feature a track, weight room, batting cages, a volleyball/basketball court and a football/soccer turf field.
“We’re looking at it as that’s a community building,” he said. “There’s going to be a track in there, people could walk on that. There’s going to be three basketball courts where maybe people could do events.
“We’ve all been up to the Y-Zone. We could have our own Y-Zone in Shenango. Why not? But in my mind, it has to go hand-in-hand with getting a new elementary. “
Supervisor Brandon Rishel also expressed his belief that the two-pronged project is a must for the community.
“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m not a sports person,” he said. “But I am a capitalist. I sit there, I see, I’ve invested in business, and I’ve invested in our community. I have a lot of properties that are out there and pay a lot of money in taxes.
“And at the end of the day, I’m here to tell you, you have to invest money into yourselves to be able to make money.”
Rishel related complaints the township has heard about Lawrence Village Plaza and its multiple empty storefronts, and the blame the supervisors get for that situation.
“I ask you one thing,” he said. “If you make no difference, if you make no changes, how do you expect a different outcome? I believe wholeheartedly, in everything I know about business, that if you invest into our community, you’ll get a return on your investment. I put my money where my mouth is when I stand behind that.
“So this has nothing to do with sports for me, this has everything to do with an investment in our community. That building will bring people to our community. That’s a guarantee.”
Rishel added that the last major improvements to school district facilities came in 1992 at the elementary school.
“I was in the elementary, Al (fellow supervisor Albert Burick III) was in the elementary school; we sat there through that build-out,” he said. “That is a disgrace when you look at other districts and the renovations that have happened throughout those other districts. It’s time to invest in ourselves so that we can continue to grow and continue to build and to diversify the taxes out.
“I can’t tell you that you’ll never pay any more in taxes. But I can tell you if you go along with our plan, if you understand our future and what our focus is on, it’s bringing in more people to the community to spread out that cost.”
