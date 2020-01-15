The New Castle School of Trades will host The District 10 Skills USA CompetitiveEvents on Friday.
The school has hosted this event for the past seven years.
High school students from Lawrence, Mercer, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Venango, Clarion, McKean and Armstrong Counties will be participating.
These students will be competing to advance to state and national Skills USA competitions. Skills USA is a career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.
Skills USA has an impact on the lives of America’s future workforce through the development of personal, workplace and technical skills that are grounded in academics.
