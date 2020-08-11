New Castle School of Trades confirmed Monday its third confirmed case of COVID-19 at its New Castle campus.
According to director Jim Buttermore, two students in the building technologies department tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July. Classes in that department were sent online for 14 days, and students are expected back in class this week.
Early last week, the campus confirmed its third case. Buttermore would not confirm who the person was but said it was not a student. The person, though, was a part of the refrigeration and air conditioning technologies department.
The temperatures of every student and staff member is taken upon entry and most of the instructors wear shields in lieu of wearing masks, he said.
“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before in my life,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll pass. Until then, we’ve just got to do what we can and be smart.”
Buttermore said he, the director of education and other administrators walk around the building, assuring everyone is abiding by the department of health requirements such as face coverings and social distancing.
All general education classes such as English and finance are online, but shop classes are in person. Each shop is between 6,000 and 10,000-square-feet, so social distancing is easy, he said.
Five employees have been hired since the pandemic broke out to aid in cleaning. The school also bought misters to disinfect surfaces.
