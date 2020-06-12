The New Castle School of Trades' third annual car show takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the facility, 4117 Pulaski Road.
In addition to vehicles from as far away as Erie and Indiana, Pennsylvania, there will be food concessions and tool vendors.
The event is family friendly and all local and state safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
Admission for spectators is free with proceeds from car registrations benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project.
