About 20 families of Spanish-speaking students in the New Castle Area School District attended a school-sponsored forum last week to learn what services are available in schools and in the community.
The district-sponsored English Language Learner night, held at the high school June 2, was for all grades and featured speakers, interpreters and representatives of various community services.
The program was for all students who speak languages other than English, explained Dr. John Mozzoccio, head of the district’s ELL programs.
The district has about 90 students in total — 30 in the Lockley Early Learning Center, 30 in George Washington Intermediate School and 30 in the high school — who are in that program, and all but one of those are Spanish-speaking, Mozzoccio said. One kindergartner speaks Chinese but also understands some English.
The program’s focus was “connection, communication and collaboration,” he said. “We celebrate inclusiveness and diversity as we look to provide equitable experiences for all district students.”
The purpose of the evening was to highlight what the district is doing in its ELL programs, and each of its three ELL teachers attended so parents and families of the students could put faces to the names, Mozzoccio said. The district also currently employs four interpreters spread out among its three schools.
Additionally, the district uses a language line online that interprets hundreds of languages, to assist in erasing the language barriers.
A power point presentation showed pictures of the ELL students engaged and working in their classrooms and in extracurricular activities.
The families attending were given surveys to complete to offer feedback about where the district is strong and where it needs to improve in the programs, Mozzoccio said.
Community resources and agencies had stations set up to help parents, families and students to access different programs and supports available in surrounding communities.
Among the agencies represented were the Human Services Center, which provided information about mental health services; the YMCA, on fitness and summer programs; a district-sponsored table manned by coaches of various varsity sports for boys and girls; Vocational Psychology Services; CareerLink, Arise, Cray Youth and Family Services, New Castle Public Library and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Information also was available on how to access a data management system called Sapphire, which enables parents to log into a child’s accounts with grades, progress reports and teacher communication.
“Each agency talked about what it can offer to the ELL community,” Mozzoccio said.
Maria Delgado, commissioner for Latino affairs, helped organize the event and interpreted the message thoughout the night in the auditorium. Mozzoccio and Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio also were speakers.
“Our message was that we are a close-knit community and we’re here to meet the needs of every student,” Mozzoccio said.
