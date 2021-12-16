Members of the community were summoned this week to act as judges — and to get into the holiday spirit — for a classroom door decorating contest at George Washington Intermediate School.
The annual event involved each classroom in grades 3 through 5, plus some special classes, using their creativity to decorate the doors to their rooms in different holiday themes. and while quite a few had Grinches on them, there also were sugarplums, stockings, snowflakes, reindeer, Santa workshops, trees and elves. Some of the rooms had small pictures of each child who belongs to that classroom, and the top winning entry in room 309, “Trapped in a Snowflake,” had a decorated stairwell trimmed with posted short essays that were written by each of the students in the class.
The contest was organized by school secretaries Leanne Cangey and Anthony DiThomas, attendance secretary Adrian Amabile, principal David Antuono and dean of students Pat Cain.
They called upon members of the community to walk the hallways of the school and vote on their top three choices. The picks were tallied Tuesday afternoon to determine the top three winners.
Judges included the New Castle police and fire departments, the New Castle News, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, New Castle School Board members, Mayor Chris Frye and state Rep. Chris Sainato.
There was a tie for second place, with a hallway and door with a Peanuts and Charlie Brown character theme, and a fireplace with stockings.
Third place went to a hallway decorated with a confectionery theme, connected to Santa’s workshop, titled, “Santa’s Sugar Shack,” adjoining his workshop and reindeer stable.
The first-place winning entry won lunch for the classmates of Room 309 from Wendy’s on Wilmington Road, donated by Wendy’s. The second-place entries, rooms 5 and 105, won pizza parties from Scustie’s on Highland Avenue. The third place winners of neighboring rooms 115 and 116 won treats from Nina’s Italian Ice, donated by DiThomas, who owns the business.
