The New Castle Area School District’s athletic and marching band-related organizations are selling shirts to benefit the district’s efforts to educate students online during the coronavirus crisis.
The shirts, available in red, black or white, come in hoodies, T-shirts and long-sleeved T-shirts and may be ordered through the BSN Team Sports Shop at bsnteamsports.com.
On the front, the shirts have a New Castle logo with the words, “Through This Together.” On the back is a listing of the organizations sponsoring the fundraising effort.
Online orders may be placed through May 4 and will be mailed directly to the buyer, with 100 percent of the profit being donated back to the school district.
The organizations raising the funds are the marching band, football, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, flag line, majorettes, Candy Canes, the Rack, boys and girls basketball, bocce, bowling, wresting, track, softball and baseball.
District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the funds raised will be go toward food and technology.
She is asking that anyone who buys a shirt wear it on June 8, which was designated as the last day of school for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.