Thursday's wintry mix of snow and ice has forced further changes to classes for Lawrence County high school and college students.
Here is information for students for Friday.
•The New Castle, Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union school districts and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will all be fully virtual on Friday.
•The Wilmington Area School District is on a two-hour delay Friday.
•Classes at Westminster College will continue being held virtually on Friday. All students should log into classes from their residence halls, homes or other locations. Dining services will be available and students will be informed via email of any changes to dining hours. The McGill Library will be closed on Friday, but will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.
•Youngstown State University classes are canceled for Friday. The university, however, will remain open. Employees should report to work.
