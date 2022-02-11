Could the New Castle Area School District one day own Flaherty Field?
For now, it would be happy with a long-term lease of the park’s baseball field.
School district business manager Joe Ambrosini and solicitor Charles Sapienza spoke in part about the school board’s wishes to extend its recently expired lease. New Castle’s varsity baseball team plays its home games at Flaherty Field through a lease agreement where the city maintains the grass and the district pays utilities. The five-year lease expired in December.
“All of the schools in the county tend to have super, super baseball fields, but Flaherty as a complex needs a lot of maintenance,” Sapienza said. “We would like to enter a long-term lease of 20 years with the possibility of an automatic renewal for another 20 years.”
Ambrosini said the district is in the process of updating its athletic fields. Taggart Stadium is slated to have its track resurfaced and artificial turf replaced this summer with the help of federal COVID-19 and grant money the district must spend on certain projects or lose it.
The school board meets next week for a work session Tuesday.
“Without (Flaherty Field), I don’t know where we’d play varsity baseball right now,” Ambrosini said of the Red Hurricane, which won the PIAA and WPIAL Class 4A championships last year.
With a long-term lease, the school district would be able to look at upgrades without having to deal with turnover on its school board or city council. Improvements are needed for the baseball field including with drainage and upgrades to the dugouts.
In the meantime, Sapienza and the city’s solicitors Ted Saad and Jonathan Miller plan to look at the 43-acre deed to Flaherty Field, which was donated to the city from the Flaherty family.
Further down the road, Ambrosini explained, the school board could be interested in taking over ownership of just the baseball field from the city or taking over all 43 acres of the park.
If the district took over the whole property, it would look to build a softball field next to the current baseball field where a backstop is still constructed for a former field. Currently, the school’s softball team plays games behind George Washington Intermediate School.
New Castle’s middle school and varsity cross country teams also use the park for its home meets and practice.
