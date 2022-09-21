The New Castle Area School District has a few new hires.
They including a director of buildings and grounds, an administrative assistant to security at the junior-senior high school, and a field manager and groundskeeper at Flaherty Field, the latter two of which are the same person.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday approved the appointment of Henry "Hank" Pezzuolo of Edinburg to the buildings and grounds job in a 9-0 vote. He will be paid $77,000 for this year, pro-rated, based on the actual days he has worked. His salary for 2024-25 will be $79,000; and it will increase to $81,000 for 2025-26, $83,000 for 2026-27 and $85,000 to 2027-28. His salary beyond those years is to be determined.
Pezzuolo will be paid the same benefits as custodians.
Board members Tracy Rankin and Marco Bulisco did not physically attend the meeting, but voted by phone.
Interim Superintendent Richard Rossi said the board interviewed five candidates for the buildings and grounds position. The at-will, non-union position last held by Paul Fulena, who retired in 2014. The position has remained vacant since then, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
Pezzuolo's job will involve maintenance, supervising the district's maintenance and custodial staff in all of its buildings including the stadium, repairs and renovation and overseeing the maintenance budget, Ambrosini said.
The board appointed Mark Elisco as the administrative assistant at the junior-senior high school and as field manager and groundskeeper at Flaherty Field.
Rossi said the new position is designed to assist the district's security staff. Both Rossi and Ambrosini said the position was not advertised.
"We sought him out, looking for someone to help us with monitoring the hallways," Rossi said, adding he and Ambrosini recommended Elisco to the school board after having met with him.
"I have no plans to use him in an administrative capacity," Rossi said. Rather, the job is "a few steps above a security guard."
Elisco, who at one time had worked as a principal in the district for several years, will be paid $150 a day, for three days a week in the new position. His wages will come from a state school safety and health grant.
Ambrosini explained that Elisco will work with the administration and deal with at-risk students.
The field manager and grounds supervisor position at Flaherty Field and George Washington Intermediate School varsity softball field also was not advertised, Ambrosini said.
Elisco, "came to us with a proposal because he's been taking care of the fields," Ambrosini said.
Elisco's pay in that position will be a maximum of $6,000. Elisco previously served as New Castle varsity baseball coach and has been heavily involved with baseball at various levels over the years.
Other personnel changes approved by the board are:
•The appointment of DeShaun Gordon as a security guard in the junior-senior high school, effective Monday. He will be paid $16 per hour with no benefits. He recently completed his required certification.
•The hiring of Marina Amina as a secretary in the district's business office.
•The hiring of Anthony Perrotta, 24, of Laurel Boulevard as a custodian at George Washington Intermediate School, effective Sept. 26.
•The appointment of Nicole Jackson as a learning recovery and success tutor. Her wages will be paid by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
•The hiring of Zacharylis Velazquez Hernandez and Tamara Jarrett as First Student bus drivers and substitute monitors.
•The addition of Dennis Claroni and Samantha Marapease to the substitute teacher list and Cheryl Pizzitola as a substitute LPN in the nurse's office.
•The resignation of Gretchen Panella, special education teacher at George Washington Intermediate School.
•The resignation of Melissa Sikora, personal care assistant the junior/senior high school.
•The resignation of Maria Antonio, learning recovery and success tutor at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, to be effective Sept. 29.
•The abolishment of a grab-and-go/server/general worker position in the 6th grade cafeteria, upon the resignation of Marce Powell.
