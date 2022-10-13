A class of about 20 Shenango Area High School seniors listened in court Thursday as Steven Procopio changed his story a couple of times during recorded police interviews.

By the time court reconvened after lunch, the taped interviews revealed Procopio had changed his story again, and finally admitted to the police that he was at the scene of the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Nicole Pumphrey, her friend, Lawrence Cannon, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery.

Students sitting in on the trial were in the American government/citizen law class of Shenango High teacher Mike Othites.

The interviews with Procopio were conducted by New Castle police detectives and the Lawrence County District Attorney on Oct. 16 and 17, the latter after he was arrested in connection with the homicides.

At first, Procopio never wavered, insisting that he was not at Pumphrey's house the night of Oct. 17, 2018.

Procopio, 21, formerly of Pulaski, is standing trial this week for his reported role in the homicides — in the killing of the Emery child and as an accomplice in the murder of Pumphrey and Cannon. A jury of seven women, five men and two women alternates for two days have listened to several hours of the taped interviews with Procopio.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case, said there are three hours left to be played on Friday for the jury of the back and forth questioning of the suspect. After that, the detective on the witness stand, New Castle police detective Branddon Hallowich, will be cross-examined by Procopio's court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo.

He anticipates calling an 11-year-old eyewitness, Emery's younger sister, to the witness stand on Monday, along with the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsies.

The interview recordings are being played in court, interspersed with testimony from Hallowich, who asked some of the questions during the interviews, along with Lamancusa and other detectives, as part of the investigation.

During his testimony, Hallowich said that at no time while questioning Procopio did the suspect ever request the interview to stop, nor did he ever ask for any legal counsel.

During the earlier part of the tape played Thursday, Procopio had said, "I know for a fact I was not there, even though someone said they seen me shoot them. I did not shoot them. I didn't go to her (Pumphrey's) house with anyone. I did not kill anybody. I know I didn't do it. I'm really at a loss right now because I know I wasn't there that day."

During the questioning, when he admitted to having been in the house with Cooper, he gave police a drawing showing where he and Cooper and the child were in the house when the shooting happened.

Procopio is charged with killing 10-year-old Amariah Henry, and as an accessory to the murders of Cannon and Pumphrey.

The shootings occurred Oct 17, 2018, in Pumphrey’s home at 319 North St. on the city’s West Side.

Cannon was reported to have been sleeping on the couch while visiting at the home of Pumphrey when two intruders who knew her entered and reportedly shot Cannon cold. They then turned the gun on Pumphrey, 31, who was sitting next to Cannon, and shot and killed her. As they heard a noise on the stairwell, one of them — reported to have been Procopio — saw 10-year-old Amariah Emery descending the stairs holding a 14-month-old, and shot her in the mouth and killed her, according to earlier reports and information that came out this week in trial.

Emery reportedly was one of five children in the house when the killings occurred. One of them, Amariah's 7-year-old sister, walked down the steps and reportedly witnessed the shooting and rescued the baby from Amariah's arms.

Procopio faces two counts each of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, in connection with the three deaths.

Anthony "Mook" Cooper, 23, formerly of Detroit, who went with Procopio to the Pumphrey house that night, reported pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide on Jan. 18 in the killing of Pumphrey and Cannon, and is sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in a state prison.

