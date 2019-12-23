School chaplain models faith for students

Ordained in July, Father Brendan Dawson already has gone back to school.
At least, that’s where he spends most of his days. The parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Parish is also the chaplain of St. Vitus School.
“The school certainly has had a strong Catholic identity for many years,” he said, “but I think the role of a priest at the school is really beneficial to the children. Not just celebrating the school Masses, which I do along with the other priests, but spending time at the school, getting to know some of the students, speaking to the religion classes.”
Dawson sees having a priest in the school on a daily basis as a plus.
“We talk a lot about the importance of Catholic education, and certainly the stellar academics are great, as well as the religious aspect the kids couldn’t get in a public school,” he said. “But I think there’s also the role of kids being comfortable around priests, getting to know them.
“Seeing younger priests is also good for young boys who might be considering a vocation; just being that presence is beneficial. I’m not sure the impact the chaplain would have on the staff and teachers, but I’d like to think that I’m available and can be there in some way.”
Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, agrees, saying Dawson’s presence enhances the Catholic identity of St. Vitus.
“There were times when the priest’s presence wasn’t as available,” he said. “To have a young priest who is able to be in the school on a regular basis to form those relationships is great — just the ministry of presence, just him walking through the halls and the kids knowing who he is and knowing that there is a priest, and if any time there’s a need for any kind of pastoral care, you have somebody who is right there.”
Dawson also sees an advantage in being someone children recognize both in school and at Mass.
“It pulls it all together and helps them to see, too, that it’s important that they are coming to Mass on Sundays and maybe even encouraging their families,” he said. “Sometimes kids have the opportunity to evangelize up if their parents aren't always bringing them to Mass.
“All the education that they are receiving is important. But at the end of the day, it’s faith that should be the center, animating and informing the rest of the knowledge, because all knowledge should point us back to God. He’s at the center, so that all of the other stuff makes sense.”
