The New Castle police and fire departments are always quick to respond to emergencies whenever they are called by the New Castle Area School District, according to school officials.
Teachers and staff at George Washington Intermediate School decided to express their appreciation to them as “front line” workers during COVID-19 restrictions by treating them to lunch on Wednesday. The effort was initiated by Pat Cain, the school’s dean; principal David Antuono, and teachers Bobbie Lynn Gierman and Nakki Mangieri, who spearheaded an effort to collect money, purchase food from local establishments and deliver it to both departments.
Gierman and Mangieri, who reached out to employees to collect the money while school is closed, amassed $1,180 for the effort.
“They put out information to the entire staff, and the staff members donated whatever they chose to give,” Cain said, adding, “Nothing was mandatory, but anytime there’s a need here, there’s always been overwhelming support, and many donations came in.”
Gierman said the lunch for both the police and fire departments cost about $630. They ordered the food from New Castle businesses to support the local establishments. They bought pizza and greens from Scustie’s Pizza, wings and salad from Buzz and Rich’s Tavern, two cakes — one with the police emblem and one with the fire emblem, made by Joseph’s Supermarket, and beverages.
The remaining $550 is being donated to the New Castle Area School District’s program that is providing free meals for families during COVID-19, Gierman said.
“Anytime there’s a need, the employees here always step up,” Cain commented. “The whole district is that way.”
Mike Kobbe, New Castle fire chief, said he and his staff were appreciative of the food, especially after they spent a tough morning fighting a fire in Taylor Township.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “The pizza and greens were outstanding, as were the wings from Buzz and Rich’s. It was perfect timing too.”
Kobbe had seven men responding to the fire, and he called in eight more, some of whom stood by the station.
They arrived back at the station around 11 a.m., and the food arrived around 11:20.
“We are really humbled by the amount of support the community has shown us,” Kobbe said. Several groups have sent food to the fire department, “and our guys really appreciate it.”
“We just feel like we’re doing what we do, but it really is very uplifting for people to reach out and support us, knowing what we do everyday. We can’t thank them enough.”
“The police department appreciates everyone — the school and everyone else — who has provided us with food and other items over the past several weeks,” city police chief Bobby Salem said. “We have great support from our community. We’re fortunate to have a great relationship with our school district, and we appreciate them thinking of us and taking the time to come down and bring lunch to us.”
“A lot of businesses have sent things, and people gave us food, some gave us masks and hand sanitizers, Refresh Dental brought us Dunkin’ Donuts cards, different places have done different things,” he said.
Salem said the department is grateful for everything everyone has done to make the coronavirus restriction period easier.
