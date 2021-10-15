The upcoming Nov. 2 election promises to be a lively race for the New Castle Area School District.
Six candidates are competing for four four-year seats, and two candidates are vying for one two-year position on the school board.
Contestants for the four slots for four-year terms are Republicans Anthony Ross and Beth Barber, Democrat incumbents Mark A. Panella and Pasquale (Pat) Amabile II, and incumbents Gary M. Schooley and Robert E. Lyles, who are cross-filed as both Democrat and Republican.
Seeking the two year-seat are Marco A. Bulisco, Democrat, and Michael Frabotta, Republican. They were each nominated by their respective parties to run for the unexpired term of Norman Moses, who died on July 1. There are two years remaining in Moses' term.
Five school board races in the county also have contests, while the Union Area and Neshannock Township school districts have just enough people running to fill the positions. Here are the other races:
Ellwood City Area School District
Four candidates for four four-year terms and two candidates in competition for one two-year term.
Running for the four-year seats are incumbents Claire Fauzey, Kathy Galbreath McCommons and Norm Boots, and Kathy Tillia, all cross-filed on both parties. The two-year seat candidates are Boots as a Republican and Galbreath McCommons as a Democrat.
Laurel School District
Five candidates are seeking four four-year seats on the school board. They are incumbent Lance Nimmo, Republican; Josh Johnson, Democrat; and incumbent Jeff Hammerschmidt, Timothy P. Redfoot, and David Kuth, all three who cross-filed on both parties.
Mohawk Area School District
Five candidates are seeking four four-year board seats. They are Michael McBride, Mark D. Pezzuolo and Rachel McGreal, cross-filed as Democrat and Republican; Kirk Lape, Republican, and incumbent Gary L. Kwolek, Democrat.
Shenango Area School District
Five candidates seeking four four-year school board seats, and two candidates seeking one two-year seat.
The four-year candidates are Denise Palkovich, Michael Miloser and Al Burick, all incumbents, and Andy Bruno, all cross-filed with both parties, and incumbent Douglas Columbus, who is running as an independent candidate.
Palkovich and Columbus also are competing for the two-year seat.
Neshannock Township School District
Four candidates will fill four four-year seats on the school board, and all four are cross-filed as Democrat and Republican. They are David Antuono, Karen L. Houk, and Michael Kalpich, and P.J. Copple, all incumbents.
Union Area School District
Four candidates elected on Nov. 2 will fill four four-year school board seats. They are Roxanne Exposito, Debra Allebach and Arin Biondi, all incumbents, and Valerie Ann Pavelko. All are cross-filed as Democrat and Republican.
Wilmington Area School District
Five candidates are competing for four four-year seats on the school board. They are Republicans Diana Caiazza, Kirstan Tervo and Broc Johnson, Democrat Lynn Foltz, incumbent, and Nicole Cox, who is cross-filed as a Democrat and Republican.
