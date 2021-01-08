School boards reorganize for 2021

Debbie DeBlasio, New Castle superintendent

Lawrence County's public school districts have reorganized for 2021.

Following is a list of each districts administrators, board membership and meeting times:

NEW CASTLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 420 Fern St., New Castle, Pa. 16101

(724) 656-4756

Superintendent: Debra DeBlasio

High school principal: Richard Litrenta

Junior high principal: Carol Morell

George Washington Intermediate School principals: Tabitha Moreno, David Antuono

Harry W. Lockley Elementary and Croton Pre-Kindergarten: Joe Anderson

Board president: Stacey Fleo

Vice president: Karen Humphrey

Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Norman Moses, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin and Gary Schooley.

Solicitor: Charles Sapienza

Regular board meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month unless otherwise announced.

ELLWOOD CITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, Pa. 16117

(724) 752-1591

Superintendent: Dr. Wes Shipley

Lincoln High School principals: Kirk Lape 

Hartman Intermediate principals: Frank Keally

Perry Lower Intermediate principals: Frank Keally/JoeStovich

North Side Primary principals: Daniel Parson

Board president: Jean Biehls

Vice president: Gary Rozanski

Other board members: Renee Pitrelli, Erica Gray, Jennifer Tomon, Matt Morella, Kathleen McCommons and Norman Boots.

Solicitor: Jennifer Dambeck

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday unless otherwise announced.

LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 2497 Harlansburg Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101

(724) 658-8940

Superintendent: Leonard Rich

Laurel Elementary School principal: Dan Svirbly 

Laurel Middle/High School principal: Mark Frengel

 

Board president: Jim McGee

Vice president: Jeff Hammerschmidt

Other board members: Stephen Sickafuse, Justin Kirkwood, Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Lance Nimmo, Mike Parker and Kevin Patterson

Solicitor: Matthew T. Mangino

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Public work sessions are 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

LAWRENCE COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNICAL CENTER

Offices — 750 Phelps Way, New Castle, PA, 16101

Phone: (724) 658-3583

Chief school administrator/director: Leonard Rich

Superintendent of record: Dr. Jeffrey Matty

Principal: Mike Milanovich

Joint operating committee chairman: Debra Allebach

Vice chairman: Mark Panella

Other members (appointed by each school district): Jean Biehls, Barbara Wilson, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Sherry Patton, Karen Houk, Stacey Fleo, Karen Humphrey, Gary Schooley, Randy Angelucci and Nancy Phillips. Alternates are Michael Parker, Justin Kirkwood, Gary Kwolek, Michael Vatter, Denise Palkovich and John Pacella. 

Solicitor: Matthew T. Mangino

Regular meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month.     

MOHAWK AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — P.O Box 25 Bessemer, Pa. 16112

(724) 667-7782

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera

Mohawk Elementary School principal: Brad Meehan

Mohawk Junior/Senior School principal: George Sperdute

Board president: Mark Hiler

Vice president: Gary Kwolek

Other board members: James Capalbo, Stephen Cardella, James McKim, Sherry Patton, Edmund Retort, Jr. and Mark Solley

Solicitor: John Seltzer 

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Public work sessions are 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

NESHANNOCK AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 3834 Mitchell Road

New Castle, PA, 16105-1089

(724) 658-4793

Superintendent: Dr. Terence P. Meehan

Neshannock Elementary School principal: Matthew Heasley

Neshannock Junior/Senior School principal: Alicia Measel junior high, Luca Passarelli, senior high

Board president: David Antuono

Vice president: Kelly Corey

Other board members: Matt Allison, P.J. Copple, Mark Hasson, Michael Kalpich, Karen Houk, Autumn Schachren and Michael Vatter.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, unless otherwise advertised.

SHENANGO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 2501 Old Pittsburgh Rd., New Castle, Pa. 16101

(724) 658-7287

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck

Shenango Elementary School principals: Adam Vincent, Derek Sumner

Shenango Jr/Sr High School principals: Joseph McCormick, Todd Anthony

Board president: Merle Glass

Vice president: Denise Palkovich

Other board members: Randy Angelucci, Sam Biasucci, Al Burick, Jeana Colella, John Colella, Michael Miloser and Monica Rich.

Solicitor: Richard Harper

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Monday unless otherwise announced.

UNION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Offices — 2106 Camden Ave., New Castle, Pa. 16101

724-658-4501

Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross

Union Elementary Memorial principal: Linda O’Neill

Union Area Middle/High School principal: Rob Nogay

Board president: Michael Hink

Vice president: John Pacella

Other board members: Debra Allebach, John Bertolino, Arin Biondi, Roxanne Exposito, Robert Mrozek, Don Friend and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.

Solicitor: Louis Perrotta

Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month.

WILMINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

300 Wood St.

New Wilmington, PA, 16142

(724) 656-8866

Superintendent: Dr. Jeffrey Matty

Wilmington Area High School principal: Michael Wright

Wilmington Area Middle School principal: Robert Kwiat

Wilmington Area Elementary School principal: George Endrizzi

Board president: Lynn Foltz

Vice president: Kathy Riley

Other board members: Nancy Phillips, Robert Curry, Carol Harris, Mark Shenker, David Dawson and Vanessa Russo, Julie Ochs.

Solicitor: Michael Bonner

Regular board meetings are  7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. The public work sessions are at 7 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month.

