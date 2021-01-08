School boards reorganize for 2021

Lawrence County's public school districts have reorganized for 2021.
Following is a list of each districts administrators, board membership and meeting times:
NEW CASTLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 420 Fern St., New Castle, Pa. 16101
(724) 656-4756
Superintendent: Debra DeBlasio
High school principal: Richard Litrenta
Junior high principal: Carol Morell
George Washington Intermediate School principals: Tabitha Moreno, David Antuono
Harry W. Lockley Elementary and Croton Pre-Kindergarten: Joe Anderson
Board president: Stacey Fleo
Vice president: Karen Humphrey
Other board members: Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Norman Moses, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin and Gary Schooley.
Solicitor: Charles Sapienza
Regular board meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month unless otherwise announced.
ELLWOOD CITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, Pa. 16117
(724) 752-1591
Superintendent: Dr. Wes Shipley
Lincoln High School principals: Kirk Lape
Hartman Intermediate principals: Frank Keally
Perry Lower Intermediate principals: Frank Keally/JoeStovich
North Side Primary principals: Daniel Parson
Board president: Jean Biehls
Vice president: Gary Rozanski
Other board members: Renee Pitrelli, Erica Gray, Jennifer Tomon, Matt Morella, Kathleen McCommons and Norman Boots.
Solicitor: Jennifer Dambeck
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday unless otherwise announced.
LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 2497 Harlansburg Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101
(724) 658-8940
Superintendent: Leonard Rich
Laurel Elementary School principal: Dan Svirbly
Laurel Middle/High School principal: Mark Frengel
Board president: Jim McGee
Vice president: Jeff Hammerschmidt
Other board members: Stephen Sickafuse, Justin Kirkwood, Bob Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Lance Nimmo, Mike Parker and Kevin Patterson
Solicitor: Matthew T. Mangino
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Public work sessions are 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
LAWRENCE COUNTY CAREER AND TECHNICAL CENTER
Offices — 750 Phelps Way, New Castle, PA, 16101
Phone: (724) 658-3583
Chief school administrator/director: Leonard Rich
Superintendent of record: Dr. Jeffrey Matty
Principal: Mike Milanovich
Joint operating committee chairman: Debra Allebach
Vice chairman: Mark Panella
Other members (appointed by each school district): Jean Biehls, Barbara Wilson, Jeff Hammerschmidt, Sherry Patton, Karen Houk, Stacey Fleo, Karen Humphrey, Gary Schooley, Randy Angelucci and Nancy Phillips. Alternates are Michael Parker, Justin Kirkwood, Gary Kwolek, Michael Vatter, Denise Palkovich and John Pacella.
Solicitor: Matthew T. Mangino
Regular meetings are 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month.
MOHAWK AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — P.O Box 25 Bessemer, Pa. 16112
(724) 667-7782
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Leitera
Mohawk Elementary School principal: Brad Meehan
Mohawk Junior/Senior School principal: George Sperdute
Board president: Mark Hiler
Vice president: Gary Kwolek
Other board members: James Capalbo, Stephen Cardella, James McKim, Sherry Patton, Edmund Retort, Jr. and Mark Solley
Solicitor: John Seltzer
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Public work sessions are 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
NESHANNOCK AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 3834 Mitchell Road
New Castle, PA, 16105-1089
(724) 658-4793
Superintendent: Dr. Terence P. Meehan
Neshannock Elementary School principal: Matthew Heasley
Neshannock Junior/Senior School principal: Alicia Measel junior high, Luca Passarelli, senior high
Board president: David Antuono
Vice president: Kelly Corey
Other board members: Matt Allison, P.J. Copple, Mark Hasson, Michael Kalpich, Karen Houk, Autumn Schachren and Michael Vatter.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, unless otherwise advertised.
SHENANGO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 2501 Old Pittsburgh Rd., New Castle, Pa. 16101
(724) 658-7287
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Schreck
Shenango Elementary School principals: Adam Vincent, Derek Sumner
Shenango Jr/Sr High School principals: Joseph McCormick, Todd Anthony
Board president: Merle Glass
Vice president: Denise Palkovich
Other board members: Randy Angelucci, Sam Biasucci, Al Burick, Jeana Colella, John Colella, Michael Miloser and Monica Rich.
Solicitor: Richard Harper
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Public work sessions are at 7 p.m. on the first Monday unless otherwise announced.
UNION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Offices — 2106 Camden Ave., New Castle, Pa. 16101
724-658-4501
Superintendent: Dr. Michael Ross
Union Elementary Memorial principal: Linda O’Neill
Union Area Middle/High School principal: Rob Nogay
Board president: Michael Hink
Vice president: John Pacella
Other board members: Debra Allebach, John Bertolino, Arin Biondi, Roxanne Exposito, Robert Mrozek, Don Friend and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester.
Solicitor: Louis Perrotta
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month.
WILMINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
300 Wood St.
New Wilmington, PA, 16142
(724) 656-8866
Superintendent: Dr. Jeffrey Matty
Wilmington Area High School principal: Michael Wright
Wilmington Area Middle School principal: Robert Kwiat
Wilmington Area Elementary School principal: George Endrizzi
Board president: Lynn Foltz
Vice president: Kathy Riley
Other board members: Nancy Phillips, Robert Curry, Carol Harris, Mark Shenker, David Dawson and Vanessa Russo, Julie Ochs.
Solicitor: Michael Bonner
Regular board meetings are 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. The public work sessions are at 7 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month.
