The New Castle Area School Board is expected to discuss retaining its interim superintendent as a consultant at its public work session tonight.
The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Croton administration administration building. Contract discussions must be public and are exempt from private or executive session discussions under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
The board recently hired Gregg Palladina as the district's new superintendent, and he is expected to begin his duties Oct. 1.
The proposed motion is to hire Rossi as a consultant upon the conclusion of his term as acting superintendent, through the first semester of this school year. Rossi's service would be on an as-needed basis and he may be released from employment at any time at the board's discretion. As a consultant, Rossi would be paid at a per diem rate of his 2022-23 acting superintendent agreement.
That payment of $851 per day, based on a $250,000-a-year salary, would be in addition to the salary of $178,000 plus benefits to be paid to the newly hired superintendent.
That translates to Rossi earning more money as a consultant per diem than the superintendent will be earning if he was paid per diem.
The meeting will be streamed on the New Castle News' Facebook page at facebook.com/newcastlenewspa.
