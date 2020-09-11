In resigning from the New Castle School Board, Steve Fornataro referred to himself as a “New Castle guy.”
Fornataro’s replacement, Gary Schooley, is not only a New Castle guy, but one who helped the school’s football program reach new heights of success as both a player and coach. Schooley emerged as the choice to replace Fornataro, who recently moved from the district to Neshannock, by unanimous decision in the second round of voting during a special board meeting Thursday night.
Schooley, a 1971 New Castle High School graduate, starred on the football field for the ‘Canes, leading the team in interceptions and helping the team to an undefeated record as a senior. He earned a scholarship to Wake Forest University and then went into coaching. Schooley led teams at Ellwood City, Mohawk and Neshannock before coming back to his alma mater in 1995.
In 1998, Schooley’s New Castle team won the WPIAL Class 4A championship and played its way into a state title game appearance. He was also an English teacher in the district and applied for a vacant seat on the board in 2017.
Attempts to reach Schooley on Thursday night were unsuccessful.
During the meeting, the eight remaining board members received a paper with the names of the 12 people who declared their candidacy for the remaining year-and-a-half of Fornataro’s term. Board members circled their top three choices and district solicitor Charles Sapienza counted the votes with business manager and board secretary Joe Ambrosini confirming the totals.
After the first round of voting, Schooley was the leader with six votes and Eric Francis and Beth Barber tied with four. Board member Anna Pascarella motioned to approve Schooley, with Mark Panella seconding the motion. Board member Norman Moses, who attended the meeting virtually, abstained from the voting, but voted last during the roll call, which meant his vote became an affirmation.
The other candidates were Simonae Boice, Daniel Cook, Ron Davis, David DiDiammarino, Paul Malley Jr., Erin Micco, Anthony Ross, Don Runyon and William “Pud” Stevenson.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio began the portion of the meeting dealing with Fornataro’s replacement with a statement regarding her role in the process.
“No single board member, nor minority board members, can say to me ‘forbid me to be present and provide input in the public meeting,’” DeBlasio said. “I am a commissioned superintendent by the state of Pennsylvania and a non-voting member of the board and I will not allow my role to minimize or exclude me any manner.”
The statement was in reference to a string of text messages started by board member Robert Lyles, who intentionally excluded DeBlasio. The text messages came up during closing comments from the board and resulted in a back-and-forth with board member Tracy Rankin. It was acknowledged that Rankin and Lyles questioned why DeBlasio was allowed to be part of discussions for the vacated seat, thus allowing her input on the hiring of her boss.
DeBlasio countered that she is the 10th person on the board and a non-voting member. Lyles explained he disagreed with the process and law, referring to former superintendent John Sarandrea running interviews for board replacements.
“I thought that was hocus pocus,” Lyles said. “I know what the (Pennsylvania School Board Association) says, but I personally don’t believe that the superintendent should be involved with helping to choose or add input to the person who has the ability to vote on their contract.”
