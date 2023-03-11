The upcoming election for five, four-year seats on the New Castle Area School Board promises to be a crowded, contentious race with 12 declared candidates.
All of the contestants have cross-filed, so their names will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Seeking election to those seats on both ballots are: Brandon R. Cherozzi, incumbent Anna Pascarella, Dwayne Evans, incumbent Kenny Rice, incumbent Marco A. Bulisco, Anthony L. Ross, George Gabriel, Robert Farris, Gary Filippone, Terry A. Masters, Jamee Carr and incumbent Karen Humphrey.
Voters in all eight school districts in Lawrence County will elect five people to serve four-year terms on their respective school boards.
In the primary, voters will select five, and candidates may cross-file for both Republican and Democratic parties. Additionally, a small number of Ellwood City-area residents who live in the Blackhawk School District will vote for candidates for its school district.
The Ellwood City Area School District also shares voters in Beaver County, and the Wilmington Area School District has some voters in Mercer County. For each election, the votes from both counties are tallied together for the results of both the May 18 primary and the November general election.
The candidates in all of the school board races have all cross-filed, with the exception of one in the Wilmington Area School Board race.
The candidates seeking office in the other seven school board races are:
•Ellwood City Area School Board — Jean Biehls, incumbent; Gary Rozanski, incumbent; Jennifer Tomon, incumbent; Erica Sutkowski Gray, incumbent, and Kevin M. Boariu.
•Laurel School Board — Laurel Brest, Amy Sunseri, Philip Ketzel, Sheri Eldredge and S. Seth Hill.
•Mohawk Area School Board — Mark G. Solley, incumbent; Sherry J. Patton, incumbent; Mark E. Hiler, incumbent; Ian D. Baker and James McKim, incumbent
•Neshannock Township School Board — Joy Measel, Dawn Mozzoccio, Mark Hasson, incumbent; John Lambo, Michael Vatter, incumbent; and Kelly Corey, incumbent.
•Shenango Area School Board — Merle A. Glass, incumbent; Jennifer Cox, Douglas Chris Columbus, incumbent; Jeana M. Colella, incumbent, and John Patsy Colella Jr., incumbent.
•Union Area School Board — Dr. Michael Hink, incumbent; Chaz A. Macri, Richard A. Mangino Jr., John Pacella, incumbent and Elizabeth Ann Sylvester, incumbent.
•Wilmington Area School Board — Carol Shaw Harris, incumbent; Vanessa Russo, incumbent; Mike Crawford, Joe Kollar and Jessica Cubellis, all cross-filed; and Jeff Larson, Republican.
