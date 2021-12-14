District makes personnel changes At its regular meeting, the New Castle Area School District took the following action:

After two rounds of voting for a new member, the New Castle school board chose a nominee who has given hours of volunteer service and is a cheerleader for his community.

The board in a 5-3 vote Monday chose Kenny Rice of Richlieu Avenue to fill the unexpired vacancy of Stacey Fleo.

Fleo resigned effective Nov. 30 because she moved out of the school district. She had been a member for 10 years and the board president for the last five.

Rice was named to finish her term, which expires in December 2023 after the next school board election.

In his letter of intent to the board, Rice said he is a lifelong member of the school board and a family man with nine children.

“I am a strong believer that a good education starts and continues at home,” he wrote. “In school, I was the problem student, the kid who had issues with authority figures. I can relate to the truant, the smart aleck and the class clown, and the kid that no one saw potential in. As an adult, I found the value in an education and instilled that value in my own children, who successfully navigated and excelled in the New Castle Area School District, both academically and athletically.”

He received two votes more than nominee Anthony Ross, a former board member who ran unsuccessfully this year for reelection.

Board member Pat Amabile nominated Ross for the seat, and board member Robert Lyles nominated Rice. Karen Humphrey nominated Jerry Navarra, and Mark Panella nominated Nicole Mateja, who is his daughter.

The first round of votes was split for the position, with Rice leading Ross by 4 to 3, and Navarra receiving one vote from Humphrey. Voting for Ross were Marco Bulisco, Panella and Amabile. Lyles, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin and Gary Schooley voted for Rice.

Because neither candidate had five votes, the floor was reopened for nominations, with only Rice and Ross nominated.

The second vote was 5 to 3 in Rice’s favor, this time with Humphrey changing her original vote.

“He is an outstanding citizen, he has children in the district and he’s no stranger to the city,” Lyles said in nominating Rice.

He touted Rice as a champion of the city, particularly with his work to improve the appearance of the city’s Lower East and South sides.

He added that he believes in leading by example. His own example is set by his achievements and awards he has received during the past three years.

Rice, who has worked for DON Services since 2007, also sits on the board of directors for DON Enterprises, is president of the Lower East Side Community Neighborhood Watch and is a founder of the Lawrence County Day of Prayer.

He has fostered the planting of the Lower East Side and South Side community gardens that provide produce for many families, and he has rolled up his sleeves for various cleanups in the city and for other events and agencies that have required workers and volunteers.

Rice was honored by the Lawrence County Conservation District as Urban Conservation Steward for 2020, and was recognized by Tri-County CleanWays as a volunteer of the year. He also was recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful as one of three volunteers of the year statewide, and he was nominated for a Pennsylvania Environmental Council Award.

He additionally has received the Thomas Farrow Community Award from the New Castle branch of the NAACP, and he is a co-creator of the Facebook page, Lawrence County Faith Based Events, which has about 1,000 followers.

“Thank you all for the warm welcome,” Rice told the board after he was sworn into his position.

“I have respect for what you have done for our community.”

Both Ross and Rice attended the special public board meeting, called specifically to choose a new member.

The board received letters of interest from 10 district residents, including Simonae Boice, Karen DeCarlo, Patsy DeFrank, Mike Frabotta, David Guido, Mitzila M. Hogans, Mateja, Navarra, Ross and Rice. Frabotta was the Republican nominee in November’s election to serve the remainder of the term of Norman Moses, who died in July.

Bulisco won that election and will serve through December 2023.

