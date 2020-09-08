School board member resigns; replacement talks planned

A New Castle School Board member has resigned from his position.
Steve Fornataro, who has been a board member for 7 1/2 years, submitted his letter to superintendent Debbie DeBlasio about his decision because he has moved out of the city of New Castle. Fornataro now makes his home in Neshannock Township.
The school board is expected to vote to accept his resignation at a special meeting by Zoom at 8 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be open for public viewing via the district website.
Board president Stacey Fleo said the board at that time will conduct public discussion about a possible appointment to replace Fornataro, and will hopefully approve a new board member.
The board is required under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to discuss the candidates at a public meeting, and if there are interviews, those also must be public, according to Melissa Melewsky, medial law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
Fleo said there are 11/2 years remaining in Fornataro’s term before the next election, and the board intends to appoint someone who is interested in serving. Each board member will be given a list of people who have expressed interest in serving, and each member will be asked to circle two names. The person who receives the most votes will be the new appointee, she said.
Anyone interested in serving on the school board should send a letter of intent with credentials, by email, to the district’s administrative secretary, Dawn Mozzocio, at dmozzocio@ncasd.com, before noon, Thursday. Potential members must be residents of the New Castle Area School District.
Fleo said the board will review the list of names and conduct a positive public discussion. Each board member will be asked to circle his or her top two choices, and they will be handed over to the board secretary or solicitor to count them. Whoever has the most votes will be appointed publicly. If there’s a tie, a decision will have to be made by the board, she said.
“Everything’s going to be public, every name on there,” she said.
“I am proud of the accomplishments I have been part of in my time on the board,” Fornataro wrote in his resignation letter. “My family has been presented with a great opportunity outside of the district, so at this time we will begin a new chapter in our lives. I wish the board, the students, and the staff the best of luck in the future. I will forever be a New Castle guy and a Hurricane.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.