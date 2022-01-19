Two New Castle Area School District buildings will be getting new roofs at a cost of nearly $1 million.
Cafeteria and custodial workers in the New Castle Area School District are now working under new five-year contracts.
The New Castle Area sSchool Board at its regular meeting Tuesday took the following actions:
•Appointed board members Marco Bulisco and Mark Panella as the district representatives on the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center joint operating committee.
•Approved Nikki Jo Pierce as a New Castle Cyber School special education teacher for the rest of this school year, at a stipend of $5,000, paid through the district's federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund allocation as a result of COVID-19.
•Approved stipends of $2,000 each for special education teachers who performed extra duties during the first semester this year. The teachers are: Janine DelSalvo, James Birtalan, Lisa Hites, Robert Natale, Heather Filippone, Robert Barella and John Birtalan.
•Approved Mark McConnell Jr. as a long-term substitute teachers at George Washington Intermediate School for the rest of the school year. He will be paid $150 per day.
•Appointed Alexis Salisbury as a long-term substitute teacher for the second semester of the school year at the senior high school at a pay of $150 per day.
•Hired Natalie Miller as a long-term substitute teacher at the high school at a pay of $150 per day.
•Added Renee DeFiore and Katrina Ward to the substitute list as personal care assistants, and Jason Scott and Tiana Mike as custodians.
•Approved Daniel Minenok as a volunteer assistant for boys basketball.
