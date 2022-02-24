At its regular meeting Tuesday, the New Castle Area School Board took the following actions:
•Accepted the resignations of Yadira Dickens as a personal care assistant, Toni Lewis-Bunder as a cafeteria employee, Joe Cowart as varsity head football coach and Randi Mariacher, custodian.
•Approved the hiring of Geneva Ramsey as English language interpreter, at a pay of $15 per hour with no additional benefits for 7 hours per day.
•Abolished the position of a 9.5-month secretary in the office of special services, and created a 12-month position instead. The position is held by Trina Bonner, who has additional duties with the addition of special education cyber school.
•Approved William Eisenman as a driver and Shari Fry as a school bus monitor for First Student, the district’s bus system.
•Appointed Donrae D’Ambrosi to the position of New Castle cyber facilitator, for Feb. 23 through June 10 at a salary of $14,800 with no other benefits. The position will be paid for with federal COVID funding.
•Approved Richard Serignese as a full-time long-term substitute teacher through June 10. His duties began Jan. 27. He is filling in for Lena Antuono, who is off work on a sabbatical leave.
•Approved the hiring of Angela Palimino as curriculum and instruction/transportation/central administration secretary, a 12-month position, effective Feb. 28.
•Approved the hiring of Katrina Ward as a personal care assistant, effective 23.
•Agreed to add Michaela Johnston, Alexis Cain, Michaela Mackay, Caitlyn Schnell, Mayah Perry and Amanda Pfeifer to the substitute teacher list.
•Approved Amanda Griffin, custodian; Somer Smiley, Dominique Burley and Alysa DeLillo, personal care assistants, and Shavaughn Hill, secretary, for the substitute list.
•Gave approval for a district student to attend the Laurel School District in order to participate in the vocational agricultural program, from the 2022-23 school year, through her graduation.
