The New Castle Area School Board has fired a janitor who is facing a theft charge.
The board at its regular meeting in December voted 7-0 by resolution to end the employment of John Beshero as a custodial employee. The resolution included findings of fact and conclusions of law supported, as recommended by district solicitor Charles Sapienza.
Beshero is accused of taking money from the funds of the Croton Parent Committee by using checks from its bank account. He has entered an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program through the courts.
Voting in favor of his termination were board members Pat Amabile, Karen Humphrey, Robert Lyles, Norman Moses, Mark Panella, Anna Pascarella and Stacey Fleo. Board member Tracy Rankin abstained from voting, and Steve Fornataro was absent from the meeting.
The board had convened a private hearing for Beshero on Nov. 25, and voted Dec. 16 after his Dec. 12 court hearing. The members concluded that there was sufficient evidence to end his employment with the district, according to the adopted resolution. His termination date was effective Dec. 16.
Beshero, 54, of Shenango Township, is facing one theft charge. Two other charges against him had been withdrawn at his preliminary hearing.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox had ordered Beshero at the Dec. 12 hearing to serve six months of probation, as recommended by the Lawrence County district attorney’s office. Beshero has repaid about $1,018 in restitution to the organization, according to court records. If he completes the ARD program successfully, the theft charge will be dismissed, the judge said.
Beshero, a 30-year employee of the district, is accused of using the Croton Parent Committee’s funds to pay his electric bills. The initial charges were filed Sept. 12 by the New Castle Police Department.
A parent who administers the Croton Parent Committee account had reported the missing funds to police, who determined that three different electric bill payments were paid from the account for Beshero’s household, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that before the missing funds were discovered, the checkbook with the organization’s bank account number had been kept in a drawer in an office in the district’s Croton Pre-K Building and that Beshero had a key to that office.
The pending theft charge against Beshero is stayed until he completes the ARD program, Assistant District Attorney Deanna Emerich said. His entering the ARD is not considered a guilty plea or an admission of wrongdoing, she said.
The victims in the case — members of the Croton Parent Committee — did not attend the court proceeding last month.
