Members of the New Castle School Board were at odds Monday about who would be their president for the coming year.
After two rounds of voting at their reorganizational meeting, the board elected Gary M. Schooley to the title. Schooley was one of five board members sworn into office after being reelected for another four years as the top vote-getter in the Nov. 2 general election.
Also taking the oath were new member Marco A. Bulisco, and reelected members Robert E. Lyles, Mark A. Panella and Pasquale Amabile III.
Bulisco was seated to a two-year term on the board, filling the unexpired term of Norman Moses, who died on July 1.
Initially, Lyles nominated board member Anna Pascarella for the president's seat, and Panella nominated Amabile. The board vote was 4 to 4.Solicitor Charles Sapienza said the process would continue until someone was either elected or a deadlock is declared.
Lyles then nominated Schooley and Panella again nominated Amabile. Schooley nominated Pascarella but she declined in the second round. The board voted 5 to 3 for Schooley, making him the president.
The board has one vacancy, left open with the Nov. 29 resignation of Stacey Fleo, a longtime board member and president, who has moved out of the district. Her departure also leaves a vacancy on the joint operating committee of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Schooley said board committees will be established at a later date.
The board also set its public work sessions for 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month, and its regular public meetings for 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month, unless otherwise changed. The meetings will take place in the board meeting room at the administration building on Croton and Fern streets.
(0) comments
